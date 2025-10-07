Prairie Ridge advances to IHSA Class 2A state tournament after third-place sectional finish

Prairie Ridge took third in the IHSA 2A Boys Golf Sectional at the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club in Rockford on Monday. (Russ Hodges)

Steep hills and slight gusts of wind weren’t enough to keep Prairie Ridge from advancing to the state tournament during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Rockford Boylan Sectional at the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club in Rockford.

Junior Andrew Daman and sophomore Mason Zimmerman each carded 76s as Prairie Ridge edged out host Boylan for the third and final qualifying spot for the state tournament.

Daman delivered big birdies down the stretch for the Wolves, who took third with 307, while Boylan finished fourth with 308. Four Prairie Ridge players posted scores in the 70s.

“The course was rolling really good and the greens were really fast,” said Daman, who birdied three of his final five holes. “Everything clicked today, especially toward the end. I was putting really well and I struggled a little with my driver, but my irons and approach shots were both really good today. Mentally, our coaches have really helped us through tough moments.”

Zimmerman made two birdies for the Wolves, who will advance to the state tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal later this week.

Senior Jack Dahlem carded a 77 and junior Anthony Pettrone landed one stroke behind with a 78 to post top-20 individual finishes. Zach Techen and Colton Zaleski rounded out the lineup with scores of 94 and 101, respectively.

“My putting, driving and long irons were really working for me,” Zimmerman said. “The greens were rolling really well, especially on downhill putts. I thought the course was playing well in the morning and the fairways were playing really well, especially with the aeration holes. In practice, we focus on putting and short game, which have helped us the most this season.”

Crystal Lake Central's Asher Johnson (left) and Tommy Laird (right) each qualified as individuals for the IHSA 2A state tournament. (Russ Hodges)

Prairie Ridge was one of several area teams competing out of the Fox Valley and Kishwaukee River conferences during Monday’s sectional meet. Crystal Lake Central, which won the 2A regional championship at RedTail Golf Club last week, finished sixth with a 315 and qualified two individuals for state. Asher Johnson and Tommy Laird each placed ninth with scores of 76.

“On the front side, I was putting really well,” said Johnson, who carded a trio of birdies. “I made a few big putts that helped me stay in it. On the back, I had to grind a little bit. It’s a really hilly course and I played the numbers I wrote down during my practice rounds here. I’m really excited since I went to state last year and it was a lot of fun.”

Laird made one birdie and parred six of his last nine holes to seal an at-large bid to the state tournament. Johnny Geisser scored 81, while Max Sinha and Sam Sterzik each carded 82s and Rylan McKnight posted an 83 to round out the Tigers’ lineup.

Representing the Cary-Grove Trojans were Wyatt McKinney (82), Conner Lentz (85), Aleks Kulans (88) and Jack Matras (98).

Kaneland had three players competing at Monday’s sectional. Jack Frey led the Knights with an 85, while sophomore Dylan Pjesky followed with an 86 and Sam Corbett had an 88.

Ryan Murray (82), Colin Karner (94), Nick Erickson (95) and Simon Baker (109) represented Woodstock in the sectional meet.

Alex Johnson (81) and Michael Gieseke (89) competed for Marengo, while A.J. Cohen (91) and Tristan Schaffter (94) represented Woodstock North. Wyatt Stott carded a 91 as Harvard’s lone player in Monday’s sectional meet.

https://www.shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/2025/10/07/prairie-ridge-advances-to-ihsa-class-2a-state-tournament-after-third-place-sectional-finish/