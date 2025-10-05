Huntley Farmers Market thrives on unseasonably warm weather

Vendors at the Huntley Farmers Market Saturday said things were busy but going well on the penultimate day of the market.

Booths lined Coral Street next to the Huntley Square downtown, with some set up on Church Street. A variety of produce, sweets, crafts and other goodies were available for purchase.

[ See more photos from Huntley's Farmers Market ]

Mike Riggins, who was selling a variety of produce, including romaine lettuce and tomatoes, at his booth, Sleepy Hollow Fresh, said it had been a “very good day” Saturday.

On the other side of the market, Lindsey Patrick had sold out of chocolate strawberry-flavored macaroons at her booth, Kneading Grace: A Housewife’s Kitchen. Patrick said it was “windy” but very good at the market Saturday, and noted the extended summer weather.

Temperatures in the Huntley area were in the 80s Saturday and highs are expected to stay in the 80s through Monday.

Huntley’s outdoor market wraps up next Oct. 11, running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Huntley Square. The market day has been given a theme of “Harvest Fest- A Nightmare Before Christmas.” The farmers market will have a winter season starting in November, according to the village website.