Historic Lemont tavern tops Crystal Lake food truck in best burger competition

Bacon Jam burgers were made by Smash'D Burgers and Fries food truck, owned by Kevin Byrnes of Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Kevin Byrnes)

A Crystal Lake-based, veteran-owned food truck came in second place Thursday out of 64 restaurants and other small businesses vying for the title of best burger in WGN Radio’s first-ever Chicago’s Very Own Eats: Best Burgers Tournament.

Smash’D Burgers & Fries owned by Marine Corps veteran Kevin Byrnes, known for its Angus beef smashed burgers with crispy edges, received 1,693 votes. The winner, Nick’s Tavern of Lemont, which just celebrated its 80th anniversary, snatched the win with 1,826 votes, winning by 133 votes, or less than 1%.

“It was one [heck] of a run, and I am honored to have made it to the championship amongst such burger giants,” Byrnes said.

He’s said that throughout the contest, he’s been humbled by the love and support he received from the community.

Byrnes said he called Nick’s on Thursday morning and congratulated owner Sam Forzley and his staff. Byrnes called Forzley “a class act” and said he looks forward to visiting the tavern soon.

Polls closed at 10 a.m. Thursday, and the champion was announced on “The John Williams Show” at WGN Radio 720 AM.

After WGN Radio “bracketologist” Michael Piff named Nick’s as the winner, Forzley joined the show, saying, “We are so thrilled and extremely honored and humbled to be recognized as the best burger in Chicago and the suburbs.”

But before he went any further, he congratulated and praised Byrnes and Smash’D.

“We at Nick’s Tavern want to tell him that we are extremely proud and appreciate his service to our country, and for all he’s done for our freedom,” Forzley said. “So, Kevin, kudos to you, and you have our support.”

Byrne, a father of six, started Smash’D three years ago, grilling burgers under a tent. After the first year, he brought in the food truck.

WGN, which also hosts the Chicago Pizza Madness Tournament and Chicago’s Best Beef Tournament, facilitates such competitions to promote small, family-owned businesses.