Smash’D Burgers, owned by Crystal Lake veteran, makes final four in Chicago best burger contest

The Bacon Jam burger is made by Smash'D Burgers and Fries food truck, owned by Kevin Byrnes of Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Kevin Byrnes)

Burger fans have until 6 a.m. Monday to vote for Smash’D Burgers and Fries, a food truck owned by a Crystal Lake man competing in WGN radio’s first-ever “Chicago’s Very Own Eats: Best Burgers Tournament.”

Smash’D began three years ago under a tent until operator Kevin Byrnes, a Marine Corps veteran, brought in the food truck two years ago. The business has made its way to the tournament’s final four.

WGN, which also hosts the Chicago Pizza Madness Tournament and Chicago’s Best Beef Tournament, facilitates such competitions to promote small, family-owned businesses.

Voting for the tournament, which started out with 64 restaurants, began Sept. 4 and is being sponsored by Turano Baking Company and Puckered Pickle Company, according to WGN Radio’s website.

Smash’D serves up fresh, griddle-smashed Angus beef burgers. It is known for cooking up crispy-edged patties, house-made sauces and specialties such as the Bacon Jam Burger, Byrnes said.

“We’re honored by the support and excited to compete in the semifinals,” Byrnes said. “Our burgers are all about fresh ingredients and bold flavors.”

Burger fans can vote for Smash’D in the semifinals until 6 a.m. Monday morning at wgnradio.com.