Crystal Lake food truck, Lemont tavern are last 2 standing for best burger title

Kevin Byrnes, of Smash’D, cooks burgers during Lakeside Festival in 2024, at the Dole in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

A Crystal Lake-based food truck and a Lemont restaurant beat out dozens of competitors for the best burger and are now in the championship round in WGN radio’s first-ever Chicago’s Very Own Eats: Best Burgers Tournament.

Burger fans had up until 6 a.m. Monday to select the two finalists from the final four. Now voting is open to choose between Smash’D Burgers and Fries, owned by a Crystal Lake Marine Corps veteran, and Nick’s Tavern for the title.

Polls will remain open until 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes can be cast at wgnradio.com. The champion will be announced on The John Williams Show shortly afterward at WGN Radio 720-AM, the radio station said on its website.

FILE - Nick's Tavern in Lemont appears in a 2015 Shaw Media photo. (Bill Ackerman)

Voting began Sept. 4 with 64 small business restaurants from around the Chicago area.

Smash’D operator Kevin Byrnes said via email he’s “so grateful and happy for the outpouring of support and love! To me, winning this is more than just having a great burger – it’s about representing our community and small business owners to bring us home the win. A win for Smash’D is a victory for our community!”

Smash’D began three years ago under a tent until Byrnes brought in the food truck two years ago.

According to its Facebook page, Nick’s Tavern just celebrated its 80th anniversary and, with help of customers, raised over $14,000 to benefit Hope and Friendship Foundation, Lemont Food Pantry and Lemont Historical Society.

WGN, which also hosts the Chicago Pizza Madness Tournament and Chicago’s Best Beef Tournament, facilitates such competitions to promote small, family-owned businesses.