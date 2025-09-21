Northwest Herald’s Best of the Fox winners celebrated at The Dole

Radio personalities Joe Cicero and Tina Lawrence admire some of the awards during the Shaw Media's Best of the Fox celebration at Lou’s Lounge at the Dole in Crystal Lake on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

One thing Joe Panek appreciates about being named a Best of the Fox winner is that the award affirms what his business is doing.

His company, Twisted Limits – which has escape rooms, a laser tag/Nerf arena and ax-throwing locations in McHenry – won again for best birthday party location, but in a category split into kid and adult subcategories this year.

Having customers vote for Twisted Limits as a Best of the Fox venue “gives you authenticity and a perceived value” that clients recognize when looking to book an event with them, Panek said.

“It sets us apart from other escape rooms,” whether inside the county or not, he said.

Panek and all of the Best of the Fox winners – recognized by Shaw Media and the Northwest Herald and selected through a community vote – were feted Thursday with a celebration at the Dole Mansion’s Lou’s Lounge in Crystal Lake. The 2025 awards mark 23 years of recognizing the best the area has to offer, Shaw Media Publisher Laura Shaw said.

Three businesses or organizations – a “Best Of” winner and two “One of the Best” honorees – are recognized in 163 categories for a total of 489 awards. Almost 77,000 votes were cast online between June 9 and July 6.

Becky Morris, executive director of CASA McHenry County, said the winners were notified earlier this summer. The nonprofit, which advocates for children in the family court system, was awarded for best charity and for best fundraising event.

That would be the Little Black Dress, which this year is set for Oct. 9 at the Holiday Inn in Crystal Lake. The women-only event sold out two weeks after going on sale.

Amy Humbracht, newly named executive director of the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Best of the Fox awards recognize small businesses “that you might never find out about or know about at all” with the spotlight the award shines.

Maggie Drabczynski, who lives in McHenry, said the awards also help residents become more aware of what else is in McHenry County.

“It breaks borders,” she said.

See a complete list of 2025 Best of the Fox honorees, to be announced soon, and check out past winners at shawlocal.com/best-of-the-fox.