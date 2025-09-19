5-year prison term for Ingleside driver for crash that killed Elmhurst woman near McHenry

An Ingleside woman was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for the fatal head-on crash she caused while authorities said she was under the influence of marijuana.

Before a packed McHenry County courtroom, Alyssa Popp, 34, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in the crash that killed Christina Smith of Elmhurst. In exchange for Popp’s plea, a charge of aggravated DUI resulting in death was dismissed against her.

Prosecutors said on the morning of Aug. 7, 2021, Popp drove recklessly north on Route 31, between Ringwood and McHenry, while she was under the influence of prescription medication and Delta-9 THC, found in marijuana. Authorities said she drove her 2021 GMC Acadia across the center line and struck head on a 2015 Acura TLX traveling south.

Assistant State’s Attorney William Bruce said in court Friday that nearby video captured Popp’s vehicle swerving before the crash. Bruce said tests showed Popp’s vehicle was driving 51 mph and did not attempt to brake before the crash.

The Acura’s driver, Smith, 56, was killed in the crash. Bruce said tests showed that Smith did brake and tried to avoid the collision.

Smith was one of eight siblings and – with a picture of her placed on the witness stand – each of them read impact statements. They tearfully recalled the day she died, and each described how devastated, helpless and shattered they felt when they heard the news, and how the pain continues.

They described Smith, who worked as a physical therapist and loved tennis, golf and the Chicago White Sox, as a giving friend, a favorite aunt, funny, accomplished, caring and thoughtful. She was described as having “had an inner strength” and “a zest for life.” She was credited as the reason the siblings remained close and her death “an abrupt end to a beautiful life.”

One of her sisters said they had just gone on a sisters’ trip that June and were planning how they would spend their retirement years together traveling.

One brother said he still talks to her “every day, and I see signs of her everywhere.”

A niece read an impact statement written by Smith’s 88-year-old mother who lives in Arizona. “I lost my brown-eyed girl” who was “an amazing human being,” she said. She said she believed she felt the impact of the crash the day her daughter was killed. “I still cannot believe it has been four years later ... my Taurus girl is gone from this earth.”

Popp stood and apologized to the nearly 50 people who were there from Smith’s family – what Judge Tiffany Davis said was the largest courtroom crowd she’s ever seen.

“I’m so sorry,” Popp said. “I take responsibility for this tragic accident. ... I hope you can forgive me. I understand if you can’t.”

She said she is a mother of a young child, is in therapy and that she hopes to move on and hopes the same for the family. She said the accident has “changed her as a person completely.”

She is required to serve half her prison term, followed by six months of mandatory supervised release. The judge allowed her to turn herself in at the jail Oct. 6.