Traveling east on Route 14 through Barrington? Road closure for underpass work to last for weeks

A rendering shows what a train overpass will look like that will separate train traffic from vehicles along Route 14 in Barrington. (Rendering provided by village of Barrington)

For McHenry County-area residents who travel on Northwest Highway east to Barrington and beyond, a traffic headache along the way is going to last for about four more weeks.

A stretch of Northwest Highway-Route 14 that runs through the village – from Hough Street-Route 59 to north of Valencia Road, where the highway makes a sharp turn – is closed for work related to the construction of an underpass that will separate train and car traffic.

The detour route is shown in blue for the closure of Route 14 through Barrington, which began Sept. 15, 2025, and is expected to take four weeks. The street closing is for work related to the construction of an underpass to separate train and car traffic. (Image provided by village of Barrington)

There is a posted detour that routes traffic along Route 59 and Main Street through downtown Barrington. Drivers are asked to follow posted detour routes, expect delays, allow extra time and be alert for workers and equipment. The closure could extend beyond four weeks depending on weather.

The construction of the train overpass along the EJ&E line resulted from many years of efforts by local leaders to address the safety and congestion issues in a community where two trains lines intersect near the center of town.

The work is expected to be substantially completed in 2027.

More information on the Route 14 underpass project in Barrington is available here: us14underpass.com.