Indian Head carving found in Franklin Creek State Park

Rick Bartlett discovered the Indian Head carving hidden under decades of moss in the summer of 2024 at Franklin Creek State Park. (Alex T. Paschal)

A park secret has finally been told.

Rick Bartlett, 70, has spent his whole life fishing, hiking, floating and exploring the wonders of Franklin Creek State Park. Poking around areas such as Lover’s Leap, Steamboat Rock and Whipple’s Cave, Bartlett knows the tall tales and true history of these landmarks.

So to say it was a surprise to unveil the park’s latest spectacle would be an understatement.

“I bet I was by this rock thousands of times a kid, never saw a thing,” Bartlett said about the discovery of an Indian Head work carved into exposed sandstone.

Who else would be more deserving of this latest find than Bartlett himself, but he does have to give credit to the “couple of old guys” who mentioned the work in passing to a member of the Franklin Creek Conservation Association.

“After I heard about the Indian Head, I took my kayak up and down this area, after the third pass, I spotted the initials.”

Clearing away decades of moss, the profile in the likeness of a Native American showed itself next to the initials M.G.C.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Rick Bartlett has traversed this park his whole life, fishing and exploring the area since he was a kid. (Alex T. Paschal)

The carving is located about 10 feet from the creek bank, and the mystery of who crafted it also comes because of the conundrum of how it was carved.

“The water is quite deep here,” said Bartlett. “I think whoever might have come down when the creek was frozen over.”

Exploring the initials, Bartlett had a few ideas about some longtime locals who lived in the area, but, in his eyes, just never added up. It was thought maybe Oregon-connected sculptor Lorado Taft and his band of artists might have had a hand in some way. “They were known to hike around here,” Bartlett said.

To celebrate and hopefully provide some answers to this puzzle, the FCCA is hosting a Market Day and Open House May 2 at the park. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., local vendors will be set up outside the historic grist mill, and guided hikes will be led to the Indian Head carving and other landmarks.

The mill is located at 1893 Twist Road in Franklin Grove.