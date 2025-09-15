Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt

Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt finishes the boys varsity race during the McHenry County Cross Country Meet at Emricson Park in Woodstock on Saturday in August 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Ellery Shutt

School: Woodstock

Sport: Cross Country

Why he was selected: Shutt, a senior, took second at the Crystal Lake South Rich Eschman Invite at Veteran Acres Park with a time of 16:41.05 last week for the area’s best finish.

Shutt will look to finish his Blue Streaks high school career with a flourish after a standout junior year in which he took ninth at the Class 2A state meet and captured the Kishwaukee River Conference Meet in leading the Streaks to the team title.

For his performance, Shutt was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers in an online vote. Crystal Lake Central flag football’s Ryleigh Smith, Woodstock North’s Gabby Schefke and Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan also were nominated.

Shutt answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Woodstock's Ellery Shutt competes in the Class 2A Cross Country State Championships in November 2024 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

When did you start to get serious about running and what made you get into it?

Shutt: I got serious about running at the end of my eighth grade year. I got into it because of my dad coaching both cross country and track and field. I’ve been going to the cross country state meet for as long as I can remember.

How often do you run?

Shutt: I try to run seven days a week. I’m going on 14 weeks in a row.

What is your favorite high school cross country course to run?

Shutt: Lakes High School has an amazing course.

What do you enjoy most about running?

Shutt: What I love most about running is the community aspect. I run with guys from all over the area and it’s exciting to be surrounded by guys who are as passionate as I am about the sport.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before a big meet?

Shutt: Before a big meet when I’m stressed, I’ll usually listen to rain noises to calm down my brain.

Which teammate inspires you and why?

Shutt: A lot of my teammates inspire me. I think Jason Trojan sticks out though. He started running sophomore year and cut down four minutes off that time last year to be our second guy at sectionals. I’m excited to see what he can do this year.

What was your favorite TV show as kid?

Shutt: Phineas and Ferb.

What is one food you can’t stand to eat?

Shutt: I can’t stand Brussels sprouts.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Shutt: I would travel to Peru because I think it’s the most beautiful country in the world, at least based on pictures.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Shutt: My goals for the rest of the season are to most importantly make state as a team again. Individually, I would like to break my school record and get close to winning state.