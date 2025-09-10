Joanna Kruzolek powers Crystal Lake South to FVC sweep of Dundee-Crown

Crystal Lake South outside hitter Joanna Kruzolek wasn’t afraid to let loose Tuesday night against Dundee-Crown.

“If you see her swing, it’s a big approach in power,” Gators coach Jorie Fontana said of the three-year varsity player. “She just works hard. She’s a consistent player and when you need that big ball to go down, Jo’s the one that’s going to put that ball down.”

Kruzolek, a junior, led all players Tuesday with 10 kills, including six in the second set, as the Gators earned their second Fox Valley Conference win of the season with a 25-18, 25-22 sweep against Dundee-Crown at Gator Alley.

The Gators (3-3, 2-3 FVC) rallied from a 15-11 deficit in the second set, scoring five consecutive points out of a timeout to go up 16-15. During that stretch, Kruzolek tallied a pair of kills, while senior Maddy Cook provided two key aces.

The teams were tied at 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 points in the second set before South was finally able to pull away from a determined D-C team, which put up a formidable fight at the net, led by sophomore outside hitter Erin Bruce (seven kills, three aces).

Again, it was Kruzolek who provided some of the most electrifying points late as she gave the Gators leads of 23-20 and 24-21 with her ninth and 10th kills of the match. A service error ended the match for the Chargers, who fell to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the FVC.

Kruzolek was happy to provide big points all night.

“I was just trying to focus on what was open and trying to to mix it up, not just going across [court] and trying to get other shots in as well,” said Kruzolek, who was joined by fellow junior and Indiana University-Indianapolis commit Bobbi Wire (five kills, nine digs, two aces) as the Gators’ top attackers Tuesday.

After South and D-C combined for four straight service errors late in the second set, Wire tied the set at 20-20, and Kruzolek followed with a block to give the Gators the final lead of the match.

Kruzolek finished with a team-high three blocks, in addition to her match-leading 10 kills. Also on defense, Gators junior libero Layla Addison tallied a match-high 13 digs.

“Layla had some sticks out there,” Fontana said. “When a hitter on the other side feels like they really got a good swing and we have somebody that slides in there and digs it you’re going to get deflated a little bit. But that’s how powerful she can be on defense.”

Junior setter Nora Wiggs recorded 15 assists for South, while sophomore Tori Brents matched Wiggs with 15 assists for D-C (1-4, 1-4).

The Chargers’ defense was led by junior Nina Marcant with 12 digs after regular starter Maura Minogue, last year’s FVC leader with a school-record 357 digs, was unable to play after suffering a dislocated knee during the team’s pregame cheer.

Chargers coach Patty Langanis, in her first year at D-C after winning more than 700 matches at Cary-Grove, said the Gators’ attack, specifically Kruzolek and Wire, were tough to hold back – especially with some new players on the court.

“That was a really tough blow,” Langanis said. “We had a couple of kids who weren’t used to playing out here, and I thought they adjusted really well to that. You can’t stop the firepower of South. They’ve got those two big pins on the outside. That’s impressive to watch.”

Despite the loss, Langanis is excited to see what her young group can accomplish.

“They fight really hard,” Langanis said. “They’re so open to learning and they’re so open to developing. I’m kind of coming in and changing everything that they know about high school volleyball is like for them – and they are just so appreciative and accepting of what I’m bringing. It’s a really nice relationship that we’re developing.

“They know much I care, and I know how much they care. It’s getting them to believe that we can hang with the big dogs and get some wins.”

South, too, is hoping to have a better showing in the FVC after going 5-13 last year. Tuesday’s win snapped a two-match skid after back-to-back, two-set losses to Huntley and Crystal Lake Central.

“I feel really confident this year,” Addison said. “I just believe in our team, and I believe that we can go far.”