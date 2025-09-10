Coroner identifies man killed in crash near McHenry

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in a crash near McHenry Tuesday.

The coroner’s office said Wednesday afternoon the man was Terrence Hivon, 77, of McHenry.

The coroner’s office said it was contacted around 1 p.m. Tuesday by Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. Hivon was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital in critical condition following the crash, and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday he died at the hospital.

A 32-year-old Wonder Lake woman and two children were injured and taken to the hospital in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was driving a Ford Explorer was heading north on Ringwood Road and Hivon’s car was hearing south on Ringwood Road. Hivon’s car entered the northbound lane and “struck the Explorer head-on.”

An autopsy for Hivon is scheduled for Thursday, the coroner said.