McHenry High, community welcome home Honor Flight participants

McHenry Community High School opened its doors recently for a welcome home celebration for more than 40 local veterans from an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. to see military monuments and other special sites.

As part of a partnership with the Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois, high school students and instructor Tim Kirk, also a veteran, accompanied the Honor Flight to document the experience.

The main gym at McHenry High School Upper Campus served as the gathering spot for the high school’s band, choir and cheer team to provide entertainment until the Honor Flight participants arrived. Students decorated the gym with posters and wrote letters to veterans to thank them for their service.

A group of three Warrior Student Media students and Kirk were also welcomed home from the trip to the nation’s capital. Warrior Student Media students capture photos, videos and interviews with the veterans during the trip and at the welcome celebration.

This is the fourth year in a row McHenry High has hosted the event as part of its partnership with the Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois.