Crystal Lake Housewalk: Service League’s centennial-year event tours 4 homes

An interior shows a home featured in the 2025 Crystal Lake Service League Housewalk. (Photo provided by Sharmila Taylor Photography)

Four homes that exemplify the city as “a good place to live” will be the focus of the Service League of Crystal Lake’s 2025 Housewalk on Sept. 12.

During the 48th annual housewalk, presented by Home State Bank, participants will be able to explore the unique features inside and outside the four houses while Service League members and volunteers point out notable history and details of each home.

This year’s theme is the town motto “A Good Place to Live.” The motto was once on display as an electric sign on Williams Street installed in 1922, around the same time the Service League was founded. The theme’s nod to history coincides with the nonprofit’s 100th anniversary.

Herbert A. Dodge, a prominent citizen and civic leader, coined the phrase. The sign was moved two years later when Williams, Main and Woodstock streets were altered. By the early 1970s, the configuration of Woodstock Street changed again, and the 50-year old sign was removed, according to the Crystal Lake Historical Society.

An interior shows a home featured in the 2025 Crystal Lake Service League Housewalk. (Photo provided by Sharmila Taylor Photography)

The Crystal Lake Service League provides or helps fund scholarships, emergency assistance with utility bills, household supplies, clothing, medical and dental care and other support to people who need it. The nonprofit was able to help over 200 families last year, according to its impact statement.

Typically, the Housewalk raises $30,000 for the organization and is the largest fundraiser of the year for the service league.

Originated in 1925 as the South Shore Sewing Circle, it all started with a Crystal Lake widower who went blind. The group of local women was able to pay off his mortgage through a card party fundraiser, a tradition the nonprofit still carries on as casino night.

From there, the group grew both in membership and in its giving, supporting the community through the Great Depression and polio outbreaks, and even by providing fluoride treatments to people in the 1940s and 50s, Service League of Crystal Lake member Ruth Scifo said.

Today, the membership is capped at 45 women strong, with a waiting list, Service League of Crystal Lake President Kelly Akerberg said.

The 2025 Housewalk features three homes clustered closely together in the downtown area, and another on the east side of the city overlooking the Fox River.

One home is a repeat feature from about 12 years ago. Described as a “storybook cottage,” it’s decorated with “cheerful and whimsical decor,” Housewalk Chair Kristin McGuire said.

An interior shows a home featured in the 2025 Crystal Lake Service League Housewalk. (Photo provided by Sharmila Taylor Photography)

Owner Courtney Macke has been living in the 100-year-old home for over 20 years. Her interior taste shows through her antique furniture that she has collected over the years.

“I like all old things, so the majority of this house is resale from the Carriage House downtown or the antique mall,” she said.

A frequent attendee of the Housewalk, Macke said displaying her home is a way she can give back to the nonprofit.

“This is my little piece I can give to the puzzle,” she said.

Last year’s theme was “Sweet Home Crystal Lake” and featured other downtown homes, including the city’s first “all-electric” home.

This year’s “bonus stop” is at the fine-dining 1776 restaurant, located at 397 W. Virginia St. The first 200 visitors will receive a complimentary glass of wine from the restaurant and a charcuterie cup from Fork It Foods.

What to know if you go:

When: Friday, Sept. 12

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. 1776 Restaurant will be open to visitors for the “bonus stop” from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Various locations in downtown and east Crystal Lake. Addresses of homes are on tickets. Attendees are free to tour the homes in any order they like.

Tickets: $40 advanced, $50 day of event; available online at the league website, at participating home the day of the walk and at local businesses Countryside Flower Shop, Coco’s Boutique and restaurants 1776 and Around the Clock.

More information: Visit the Service League website for more on the Housewalk and to purchase tickets: slcrystallake.org/housewalk.