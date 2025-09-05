Northwest Herald boys cross country preview: 5 to watch in 2025

Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt finishes the boys varsity race during the McHenry County Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Emricson Park in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Crystal Lake South's Joey Gonzalez

Joey Gonzalez, Crystal Lake South, sr.

A varsity runner since his freshman year, Gonzalez has improved each season. As a junior, he finished eighth in the Fox Valley Conference Meet, 13th in the Class 2A Kaneland Sectional and 48th at state. He also ran at state as a sophomore. A Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection last year, he started his senior season by finishing fifth in the McHenry County Meet.

Nate Martin (McHenry High School)

Nate Martin, McHenry, sr.

Martin is another FVC runner who has continued to improve the past three years. An All-Area second-team selection as a junior, he placed fifth in the FVC Meet, 22nd in the Class 3A Warren Regional and earned a sectional berth. He got his fourth varsity season off to a great start by finishing third in the McHenry County meet.

Woodstock's Ellery Shutt

Ellery Shutt, Woodstock, sr.

Woodstock has won the Kishwaukee River Conference meet and ran at state each of Shutt’s three seasons on varsity. He’s been particularly dominant the past two falls. Shutt earned All-Area first-team honors as a junior after finishing first in the KRC Meet, second in the Class 2A Kaneland Sectional and ninth at state.

Grady Smith (Dottie Parham)

Grady Smith, so., Johnsburg

It didn’t take long last year for the freshman to establish himself as one of the area’s best distance runners. Smith ran to runner-up finishes in the KRC Meet and Class 1A Lisle Sectional, then took ninth at state. He was named All-Area second team. He began this season by placing sixth in the McHenry County meet.

Cary Grove's Jameson Tenopir (Joel Boenitz)

Jameson Tenopir, Cary-Grove, sr.

Tenopir hasn’t finished worse than fifth in the FVC Meet in his first three varsity seasons. He was an All-Area first-team pick last year after finishing second in the FVC Meet, second in the Class 3A Warren Regional, fourth in the Hoffman Estates Sectional and 28th at state. The three-time state qualifier won this season’s McHenry County Meet last weekend..