2025 Northwest Herald boys cross country team previews

Fox Valley Conference

Coach: Dan Morgan (first season)

Last year’s finish: Ninth in FVC

Top returners: Brandon Pflug, jr.; Danny Burke, jr.; Venkata Anantha, so.; Dane Walikonis, so; Connor Polz, sr.; Caden Murray, so.; Aadi Sheth, sr.

Key newcomers: Charlie Rohde, fr.; Eddie Delli, fr.; Bradley Lestaz, fr.

Worth noting: Morgan replaces longtime coach Vince Neil, who’s still coaching the girls team. Morgan is a Burlington Central graduate (Class of 2013) who was a team captain of the cross country and track teams when he ran for the Rockets. His returning runners include Pflug and Burke, who were 30th and 33rd, respectively, in the FVC Meet last year. “We are a very young team after graduating some notable seniors,” Morgan said. “We are looking for a lot of growth from a young core of runners and focused on improving PRs all season.”

Coach: Mark Anderson (second season)

Last year’s finish: Eighth in FVC

Top returners: Jameson Tenopir, sr.; Luke Kephart, jr.; Nate Kephart, jr.; Aaron Milewski, so.; Bradley Kyle, so.

Key newcomers: Mikey Starr, fr.; Teddy Wagner, fr.; Parker Post, fr.; Ben Garrard, fr.

Worth noting: The Trojans are looking to improve on last season’s FVC finish, and they have one of the area’s best returning runners in three-time state qualifier Tenopir, who placed 28th in the Class 3A state meet last fall and was the FVC runner-up. C-G will drop down a class position for the postseason. “We had a strong summer from both our returning guys and our incoming freshman class,” Anderson said. “We are young – 17 freshmen on the boys team – but we think we can take a step forward in competitiveness this season. With a frontrunner like Jameson, we just need to get our 2-5 across the line in short order and we will be all right. Being down in Class 2A should help us for sure."

Coach: Judd Shutt (first season)

Last year’s finish: First in FVC

Top returners: Amana Omale, sr.; Reed Mihelich, sr.; Oliver Lavaty, jr.; Chase Teresi, jr.

Key newcomers: Ethan McMahon, jr.; Finn Godlewski, jr.; Greyson Dobbels, jr.; Daniel Polston, fr.; Will Komarnicki, fr.

Worth noting: Former longtime Prairie Ridge coach Shutt takes over from Bill Eschman, who coached the Tigers for 31 seasons and took them to state 22 times, including last year. The Tigers graduated two of their top runners (Jackie Clark and Jackson Hopkins), but bring back a strong core as well as several talented juniors who played soccer a year ago. Omale placed 15th in the FVC Meet last year, while Lavaty and Mihelich were 24th and 25th, respectively. Omale, Mihelich and Lavaty all ran on the Tigers team that finished fourth in the Class 2A Kaneland Sectional and qualified for state. “A large group of boys put in a very consistent summer of work, but it will take some time to identify this team’s potential,” said Shutt, who coached Prairie Ridge’s boys team the past 20 years. “Runners who have never run a full cross country season might make up a good percentage of our top seven. We will learn through racing, work as a tight-knit team, and hope that a consistent summer and a healthy season leads to good results in October and November.”

Coach: Nick Willhoit (sixth season)

Last year’s finish: Seventh in FVC

Top returners: Joey Gonzalez, sr.; Chad Wehby, sr.; Richardo Briones, so.; Devin Ziemann, sr.; Tyler Brooks, so.

Key newcomers: Logan Aarseth, fr.

Worth noting: Gonzalez is competing on varsity for the fourth year in a row and ran to an eighth-place finish in the FVC Meet last fall, while Wehby finished 18th. Gonzalez qualified for state in Class 2A as well and finished 48th. “We are aiming to continue to improve our finish in conference and qualify again for sectionals,” Willhoit said.

Coach: Matt Michalski (third season)

Last year’s finish: 10th in FVC

Top returners: Josh Michalski, jr.; Logan Grey, jr.; Isaiah Mendoza, jr.; Diego Molina, jr.

Worth noting: Josh Michalski was 17th in the FVC Meet last year. Grey and Michalski were third and seventh, respectively, in the Kane County Meet to open the 2025 season. Coach Matt Michalski said his Chargers “are looking to build on what they have been working towards for the past few seasons. A few athletes have established themselves as frontrunners and will likely be competing in the sectional meet for a trip to the state meet. Hoping things work out for those who have been putting in the time as it is a great deal of dedication.”

Coach: Ryan Hollister (seventh season)

Last year’s finish: Third in FVC

Top returners: Hudson Cuplin, so.; Logan Legge, so.; Nigel Gay, jr.; Lucas Bailye, jr.

Key newcomers: Lucas Pagan, jr.; Jaylen Person, fr.; Hayden Haegele, fr.

Worth noting: Cuplin and Legge ran to 20th- and 32nd-place finishes, respectively, in the FVC Meet as freshmen last fall and should led a Whip-Purs squad that was hit hard by graduation. “We graduated a lot of seniors last season, but our younger guys saw a lot of success at the frosh/soph and JV levels,” Hollister said. “Our varsity pack has a lot of depth, which should help us in terms of pacing, mental toughness and consistency. I think we have the potential to finish top three in conference and regionals.”

Coach: Matt Kaplan (18th season)

Last year’s finish: Second in FVC

Top returners: Andrew Raistrick, sr.; Nathan Sauber, sr.; Brandon Thompson, jr.; Mark Omoniyi, so.; Logan Barreto, sr.; Anthony Madison, so.

Key newcomers: Joseph Sittler, fr.; Joseph Zawacki, fr.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders graduated three-time Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year Tommy Nitz (Coastal Carolina), who placed 11th in Class 3A last fall. Nitz also won the FVC Meet last year, while Raistrick, who returns for his senior season, placed sixth. Barreto, another returning senior, was 23rd at conference. Raistrick and Barreto were 53rd and 79th, respectively, in the Lake Park Sectional. Huntley returns six of its top eight runners from 2024. “That will give this team a great core group that are used to working together,” Kaplan said. “The additions of freshmen Joseph Sittler and Joseph Zawacki give our top group two more boys that could help impact the varsity team come postseason.” The last time Huntley qualified as a team for the 3A state meet was 2018, and Kaplan said this year’s squad has set a goal of working toward earning a trip to state.

Coach: Kevin Christian (19th season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth in FVC

Top returners: Nathan Pierzchalski, jr.; Gavin Glosson, so.; Alex Taskov, so.; Doyle Watson, so.; Austin Stevenson, sr.; Mehdi Abdagic, sr.; Andrew Kroeger, jr.; Zac Anderson, so.

Key newcomers: Joey Flaskamp, fr.; Cam Borkowski, fr.

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles graduated cross country/track star Max Sudrzynski (23rd in Class 3A at state last fall) and will feature young veterans in Pierzchalski, Glosson and Taskov. Glosson, Taskov and Watson all ran in the FVC Meet as freshmen last fall. “They have put in the work this summer,” Christian said of his young nucleus. “Now we need to see how that work translates into racing. We would be a pack team up front, with the hopes of that pack competing toward the top of the FVC.”

McHenry’s Nate Martin (right) and Myles Wagner finish the boys varsity race during the McHenry County Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Emricson Park in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Coach: Kevin Horst (10th season)

Last year’s finish: Fifth in FVC

Top returners: Nate Martin, sr.; Myles Wagner, sr.; Jaxon Berry, jr.; Nathan Miller, jr.; Mason Syens, jr.; Jason Graham, jr.; Logan Grieve, so.

Key newcomers: Nazar Pisklenov, fr.; Aidan Wiatr, fr.; Kaden Fraro, fr.

Worth noting: The Warriors look competitive at the top, particularly with Martin and Wagner, who opened the 2025 season with third- and fourth-place finishes, respectively, in the McHenry County Meet. Martin and Wagner have been varsity runners since their freshman year. “The Warriors are looking to have a competitive squad with a nice mix of senior leaders and younger contributors,” Horst said. “This is Year 2 of a two-year plan, and things are progressing well. The boys are very motivated and put in a strong summer of training, not only at summer camp but also meeting independently to run. The key to success will be in the development of our 4-7 runners. The boys squad has state dreams, and we intend to compete for the win at the FVC championships in October.”

Coach: Ethan Baker (first season)

Last year’s finish: Fourth in FVC

Top returners: Thomas Henry, jr.; Kieran Gilleland, sr.; Steven Randles, jr.; Troy Laukert, jr.; Elliott Lowe, sr.; Jameson Torgerson, sr.

Key newcomers: Logan Lancaster, fr.; Benjamin Hayden, fr.; Tyler Sjoblom, so.

Worth noting: Baker replaces veteran coach Judd Shutt who’s moved over to Crystal Lake Central. Baker inherits a team that boasted three All-FVC runners last fall in Randles (ninth), Henry (11th) and Gilleland (19th). “Expecting a better finish in conference this year, as our team has more depth,” Baker said. “Not only that, but they know each week’s varsity spot is earned – no matter the talent, times or class – based entirely on effort and leadership. We are all holding each other more accountable this year."

Kishwaukee River Conference

Coach: Armando Valdes (third season)

Last year’s finish: competed as individuals in KRC meet

Top returners: Cesar Solorio, sr.

Key newcomers: Donnie Lang, jr.; Liam Parker, fr.

Worth noting: The Hornets lack numbers in their program and competed as individuals in meets last season. Solorio finished 24th in the KRC Meet. The Hornets have eight newcomers. “We’re emphasizing improvement and experience to rebuild the team,” Valdes said.

Coach: Chris Setzler (30th season)

Last year’s finish: Fifth in KRC

Top returners: Grady Smith, so.; Micah Klos, jr.; Cayden Moran, so.; Carson Klos, so.

Key newcomers: Jared Lopez, sr.; Sebastian Kostemaj, so.; Richie Taylor-Terry, fr.

Worth noting: The Skyhawks return two Class 1A state qualifiers in Smith (ninth place, all-state) and Klos. Setzler said Smith and Klos had great summers of training and are aiming for all-state honors. Smith was the KRC Meet runner-up as a freshman last year and also finished second in the sectional. “Grady is ranked in the top five for 1A in the preseason polls,” Setzler said. “Our other runners will be solid and both [boys and girls] teams have their eyes set on qualifying for state as a team. Much of that will depend on how our fifth and sixth runners progress.”

Coach: Kim Hoffmeister (seventh season)

Last year’s finish: Third in KRC

Top returners: Josh Woodcock, jr.; Oliver Stack, so.; Jaden Ortega, jr.; Axel Bown, jr.

Key newcomers: Grant Price; Karl Williamson; Daniel Cox

Worth noting: The sophomore Stack returns after a standout freshman year in both cross country and track. Hoffmeister said juniors Woodcock and Ortega are looking good to start the season. The Indians have four freshmen and no seniors. “So we are excited for a strong future,” Hoffmeister said.

Coach: Taylor Conroy (third season)

Top returners: Fourth in KRC

Top returning runners: Gavin McInnis, jr.; Ryan McClellan, sr.; Ty Fischer, so.

Key newcomers: Ethan Ehrenkaufer, so.; Melvin Warden, so.

Worth noting: McInnis qualified for the Class 1A state meet last year after finishing 25th in the Lisle Sectional and has been running on varsity since his freshman year. He was seventh in the KRC Meet last fall. “Very fortunate and excited to have our returning athletes still with us and a lot of new athletes join us,” Conroy said. “We are looking forward to our conference meet in October, trying to compete the best we can against all of the great teams in our conference.”

Woodstock's Ellery Shutt competes in the Class 2A Cross Country State Championships last season at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Coach: Jay Fuller (12th season)

Last year’s finish: First in KRC

Top returners: Ellery Shutt, sr.; Jason Trojan, sr.; Will Kashmier, sr.; Josh Roth, jr.; Elijah Hedges, jr.; Adam Bailey, jr.

Key newcomers: Andrew Cain, so.; Dexter Parisi, so.; Mason Weger, so.; Landon Beltron, so.

Worth noting: Shutt finished ninth in the Class 2A state meet last year, and the Blue Streaks competed as a team at state as well. Shutt won the KRC Meet in leading the Blue Streaks to the championship. Hedges and Roth were fifth and sixth, respectively, and Trojan finished eighth. Bailey placed 21st. All five runners ran at state, as did Kashmier. “The upperclassmen have had a good summer and start of the season,” Fuller said. “Their goals are to defend their KRC championship and put them in a good spot to compete for a chance to return to the state meet.”

Coach: Cas Creighton (13th season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth in KRC

Top returners: John Hugger, sr.; Ryan Cooper Brown, sr.; Geo Kopulos, so.

Key newcomers: Jimmy Bishop, fr.; Alek Myshkowec, so.

Worth noting: Kopulos (15th) and Hugger (18th) ran to All-KRC honors last fall. Newcomers Bishop and Myshkowec should help the Thunder this season, Creighton said. Myshkowek played football last fall. “Alek is a fierce competitor and will always give you 110%,” Creighton said. “He also brings more than athleticism to the team, so we are happy he made that switch from football to cross country.” The freshman Bishop also has Creighton excited. “He has joined our camp the past several years, so I’m excited to finally have him on our team,” Creighton said. “Jimmy has put a lot of work in this summer. His transformation over the summer has been so impressive. I can’t wait to see him compete.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Coach: Bill Stoll (second season)

Last year’s finish: Did not have enough runners in CCC meet to compete as a team

Top returners: Oliver Ebel, so.; Dylan Levato, so.

Key newcomers: Zach Wheadon, so.; Gavin Barry, so.; Evan Brubaker, fr.; Manuel Guerrero, fr.

Worth noting: Ebel qualified for sectionals last year, but the Hurricanes lacked runners. “We are excited to add four freshmen and sophomores to the team, which will allow the boys to compete as a team,” Stoll said. “We are looking forward to building on what we started last year.”