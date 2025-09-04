2025 Northwest Herald girls cross country team previews

Fox Valley Conference

Coach: Vince Neil (21st season)

Last year’s finish: Fifth in FVC

Top returners: Emie Davis, sr.; Callie Pflug, so.; Julia Haacker, so.; Val Klassy, so.; Lydia Rickard, jr.; Liz Alvarez, sr.

Key newcomers: Hailey Romano, fr.; Addison Davis, fr.; Ashlyn Niecko

Worth noting: Emie Davis finished 25th in the FVC meet last fall, and the Rockets will rely on her leadership. “She will be vitally important to keeping the girls racing together as a group and keeping the young ladies accountable with their training,” Neil said. Romano and Addison Davis were middle school state qualifiers last fall, while Davis was the Class 3A 800 middle school state champion. Niecko has been a soccer player at Central. “This year will be a transition year for us, as we will make the jump to (Class) 3A,” Neil said. “This group of ladies on paper should be one of the most competitive teams that we have had in a few years. We have to stay healthy, train and compete as a unit of seven girls, support each other and not be afraid to get after it. We plan to race strong this fall and continue to improve so we are running our best by the end of the year. ”

Coach: Mark Anderson (25th season)

Last year’s finish: Seventh in FVC

Top returners: Bella Limburg, so.; Olivia Parker, sr.; Julia Valaitis, sr.

Key newcomers: Alexandra Santoyo, so.; Maggie Jablonski, so.; Bella Frangiamore, fr.; Leah Tatroe, fr.; Bella McMorris, fr.; Grace Puhar, fr.

Worth noting: Anderson is optimistic about his team, especially with the Trojans dropping from Class 3A to 2A for the postseason. Parker, who has medaled in the hurdles at state track each of the past two springs, finished 21st in the FVC meet last fall. “We will be a lot more competitive this season than in the past couple of years,” Anderson said. “This could be a special group, especially with our drop down to 2A.”

Coach: Brett Willhoit (11th season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth in FVC

Top returners: Skyler Ferrero, jr.; Jacqueline Orvis, sr.; Gwen Kidd, sr.; Yaretzi Leon, so.; Sophia Parks, jr.

Key newcomers: Alexandria Hannell; Lily Shade

Worth noting: Davis and Ferrero were 27th and 28th, respectively, in the FVC meet last fall, but the Tigers could use a few more runners after finishing third in the Class 2A Kaneland Sectional and qualifying for state last year. Ferrero, Orvis, Kidd, Leon and Parks all ran on the state-qualifying team. “We have lower numbers this year, so depth will be an issue,” Willhoit said. “We will be more of a pack-based team this season, and it will be interesting to see where the pack comes in.”

Coach: Ken Greenfield (15th season)

Last year’s finish: Second in FVC

Top returners: Caroline Lucas, so.; Laynie Ripley, sr.; Kiera O’Leary, so.; Cece Piemontese, jr.; Lily Brooks, jr.; Emme Reall, so.; Reagan Marsett, so.; Kelsey Kos, sr.

Key newcomers: Annalee Aarseth, jr.; Abby Magadan, fr.

Worth noting: The Gators had a strong 2024 season, finishing runner-up in the FVC, winning their fifth regional title in a row and qualify for state for the seventh straight year. They finished runner-up in the Kaneland Sectional and then eighth in Class 2A. Lucas emerged as one of the area’s best runners as a freshman, finishing 34th at state. Ripley, O’Leary, Piemontese and Brooks also competed at state. “The two main themes that emerged during our goal-setting were to compete at a high level, including qualifying for state and competing well there, and forming a close-knit, encouraging, team culture,” Greenfield said. “I’m encouraged by that. I’m a firm believer that team success in cross country is highly dependent on being willing to push through your pain for the sake of your teammates when you might be willing to quit on yourself. And in order for that to happen, you have to be connected.” Among the newcomers, Aarseth is an all-state wrestler who Greenfield said surprised the coaches by coming out for track last spring. “She was an impact runner with virtually no preseason prep,” Greenfield said. “She has been very dedicated with her summer training, and I think it’s going to be tough to keep her out of our top five.”

Crystal Lake South's Caroline Lucas competes in the Class 2A Girls Cross Country State Championships in November 2024 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Coach: Matt Michalski (third season)

Last year’s finish: 10th in FVC

Top returners: Gabi Lindholm, jr.; Delilah Kissane, jr.; Jane Larsen, sr.; Alina Rojas, sr.; Alicia Cruz, sr.

Key newcomers: Marleen Caballero, jr.

Worth noting: Lindholm and Kissane are running their third seasons on varsity, and the two juniors should lead the Chargers this season as they seek to improve their finish in the FVC last year.

Coach: Ryan Hollister (seventh season)

Last year’s finish: Third in FVC

Top returners: Reese Long, so.; Miya Moraga, so.; Annabelle Haskins, sr.; Kaley Byhre, sr.; Natassa Papadakis, sr.; Cassie Gatza, so.

Key newcomers: Koraline Miarincic, fr.; Emily Kazberuk, fr.; Ellowyn Minot, fr.

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs return five of their top seven runners from last year in Long (fourth in the FVC), Haskins (10th), Moraga (14th), Papadakis (17th) and Byhre (23rd). Long qualified for the Class 3A state meet after finishing 21st in the Lake Park Sectional. “I’m excited to see how much we can improve,” Hollister said. “I was extremely proud of how well our girls competed last year, and we have plenty of depth, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see one of our other girls compete for a varsity spot. I think we’re capable of finishing toward the top of our conference and regional meets.” Long shined as a freshman, but Hollister said his team will “need our pack to close the gap on Reese to qualify [for state] as a team.”

Coach: Matt Kaplan (eighth season)

Last year’s finish: First in FVC

Top returners: Isabella Ciesla, sr.; Haley Rahman, jr.; Cori Kilvinger, sr.; Morgan Sauber, jr.; Aspen Maldonado, sr.

Key newcomers: Brynn Early, fr.

Worth noting: The three-time defending FVC champion Red Raiders return their top five runners from last season, led by Ciesla, whose breakout campaign saw her win the FVC meet and finish 46th in the Class 3A state meet. She was named the Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. Kilvinger (sixth), Sauber (eighth), Maldonado (ninth) and Rahman (11th) also earned All-FVC honors. All five runners also helped Huntley qualify for the Class 3A state meet thanks to a fourth-place finish in the Lake Park Sectional. Ciesla was 11th, followed by Rahman (35th), Kilvinger (37th), Sauber (44th) and Maldonado (49th). “That gives our team a solid core group and expectation for what this team can do in 2025,” Kaplan said. Last season’s squad finished a program-best 10th at state. “This year our standard doesn’t change,” Kaplan said. “Our goal is to make another trip to state and see if this group can reach another top 10 finish. Along the way this team has a goal of earning another conference title as well. Looking forward to watching this group run together towards their goals.”

Coach: Kevin Christian (19th season)

Last year’s finish: Fourth in FVC

Top returners: Mackenzie Cronin, sr.; Matylda Maciejczyk, sr.; Rylie Warczak, sr.; Julia Felton, so.; Jamie Lakeman, so.; Amisha Schlicht, jr.; Kailyn Schlicht, jr.

Key newcomers: Lennox Szymonik, fr.; Dani Soto, fr.; Britney Mahoney, fr.

Worth noting: Cronin placed 20th at the FVC Meet last fall. The senior is in even better shape than last year, Christian said. The Golden Eagles graduated their top two runners, but Christian said “they are being replaced with some high-quality freshmen in addition to a ton of improvement from our returners.” Maciejczyk is one of the improved runners, as Christian said the senior is keeping up with Cronin and could be a big surprise in the area. Freshmen Szymonik and Soto will be top-three runners for the Eagles, Christian said, “with Szymonik being the clear No. 1.” She recently ran 10:51 in a 3,200-meter time trial and will compete with the best in the area," Christian said.

Coach: Kevin Horst (10th season)

Last year’s finish: Eighth in FVC

Top returners: Delaina Floden, jr.; Hailey Townsend, jr.; Lexi Danz, jr.; Jamie Fernandez, so.

Key newcomers: Kennedy Harding, fr.; Grace Betts, fr.; Olivia Schiman, fr.; Ebony Vasquez, fr.

Worth noting: Horst said his Lady Warriors are trending up this season with an influx of motivated new runners. There are no seniors, and juniors and freshmen dominate his roster. “The summer can be described as a small core group that did an excellent job,” Horst said. “It’s possible we could have two [runners] under 19 minutes and the rest of the top five under 20, making us a competitive local team. Despite the anticipated improvement this year, we hope to be even better in 2026 due to having zero seniors on the squad this year.”

Prairie Ridge’s Anneke Dam finishes the McHenry County Girls Cross Country Meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Emricson Park in Woodstock

Coach: Kelly MacDonald (31st season)

Last year’s finish: Ninth in FVC

Top returners: Emaline Foster, so.; Anneke Dam, so.; Genevieve Torgerson, jr.; Flynn Wolff, sr.

Key newcomers: Maia Lancaster; Addison Sawyer; Caitlyn Macauley; Emily Laport; Anna Baade

Worth noting: The Wolves could have two of the best sophomores in the area in Dam and Foster. Dam was 22nd in the FVC meet last year. Foster missed last season with an injury but showed in the spring that she’s healthy. Foster placed fifth in the Class 2A 3,200 run and ninth in the 1,600. “Last year we had a ton of injuries,” MacDonald said. “We did not perform as we had expected. This year we have a strong freshman contingent. We have had a great summer of conditioning, and we are looking forward to a much improved year.”

Kishwaukee River Conference

Coach: Armando Valdes (third season)

Last year’s finish: No team score in KRC meet

Top returners: Hannah Jimenez, so.; Brenda Garcia, so.; Anelieze Gonzalez, sr.

Key newcomers: Maya Garay, fr.; Hayden Binz, sr.

Worth noting: The Hornets are young, but experienced. “With seven returners, we’re focused on climbing the Kishwaukee River Conference standings as a team,” Valdes said.

Coach: Chris Setzler (30th season)

Last year’s finish: No team score in KRC meet

Top returners: Clara Nicoline, so.; Maura Oeffling, so.; Deja Lucky, jr.

Key newcomers: Addie Klos, fr.; Kailey Delulio, so.; Courtney Kurek, jr.

Worth noting: The Skyhawks lacked numbers last season but did boast a state qualifier in Nicoline, who finished 20th in the Class 1A Lisle Sectional after placing fifth in the KRC Meet. Nicoline returns for her sophomore year and had a great summer of training, Setzler said. Oeffling also ran in the KRC Meet last fall.

Johnsburg's Clara Nicoline competes in the Class 1A Girls Cross Country State Championships in November 2025 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Coach: Kim Hoffmeister (seventh season)

Last year’s finish: Fourth in KRC

Top returners: Amy Smith, jr.; Leah Koelper, so.; Regan Heimsoth, sr.; Alexis Harris, sr.

Key newcomers: Brooke Rubel, fr.; Leah Palanos, jr.

Worth noting: Smith was 11th in the KRC Meet last year, while Harris and Heimsoth placed 21st and 22nd, respectively. Koelper was 29th. The Indians’ numbers are up. Hoffmeister said she has 13 runners after a few years of struggling to have a full team. “Most of the girls are coming off successful track seasons and spent the summer training together,” Hoffmeister said. “I have four senior girls who are wonderful leaders.”

Coach: Taylor Conroy (third season)

Last year’s finish: Third in KRC

Top returners: Emerson Wold, sr.; Savannah Wells, sr.; Madelyn Peterie, jr.; Penelope Tzavaras, jr.; Lilly Anderson, jr.

Key newcomers: Brooklyn Peterie; Emsley Augustyn; Khloe Lundy; Olivia Liebich

Worth noting: Wold and Wells return after placing 12th and 13th, respectively, in the KRC Meet last year. Wold was 30th in the Class 1A Lisle Sectional, and Wells was 31st. “Very fortunate and excited to have a lot of our returning athletes still with us and a lot of new athletes join us,” Conroy said. “We are looking forward to our conference meet in October, trying to compete the best we can against all of the great teams in our conference.”

Coach: Jay Fuller (12th season)

Last year’s finish: Second in KRC

Top returners: Sophie Sarabia, sr.; Martha Baker, jr.; Yaxiri Juarez, jr.; Ella Smart, so.; Suzy Marti, so.

Key newcomers: Kenzie Liebetrau, so.; Salome Freites-Alvarado, jr.; Hazel Rosemann, fr.; Vicky Sarabia, fr.

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks finished as the KRC runner-up to Sandwich last fall and received strong runs from Sophie Sarabia (seventh), Marti (ninth), Juarez (17th), Smart (18th) and Baker (23rd). “The girls have started the season with goals of putting them in the running for the KRC championship and working up to get a chance to qualify for the state meet,” Fuller said.

Coach: Cas Creighton (13th season)

Last year’s finish: No team score in KRC meet

Top returners: None

Key newcomers: LouLou Splendoria, fr.; Ellie Wall, fr.; Divina Okwong, fr.

Worth noting: The Thunder had only three seniors on varsity last season. This year they brought on freshmen Splendoria, Wall and Okwong. “We are lacking upperclassmen leadership, but that hasn’t stopped these girls from showing up and working hard,” Creighton said.

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Coach: Bill Stoll (second season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth in CCC

Top returning runners: Natalia Lara, jr.; Kristina Emerson, jr.

Worth noting: Lara placed 29th in the CCC Meet last fall. The Hurricanes lack runners in their program.