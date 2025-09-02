Woman run over by lawnmower, seriously injured in Wonder Lake

A landscaper working in Wonder Lake Tuesday was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after she was run over by a lawnmower, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District Fire Chief Matt Yegge said.

Firefighters were called just before noon to the 4300 block of Hiawatha Drive for the report of a traumatic injury, Yegge said, adding “the landscaper was mowing and had an accident.”

The victim was working by herself and neighbor was able to apply a tourniquet to a lower limb before firefighters arrived just a few minutes after the call, he added.

The Wonder Lake Fire District called for a helicopter transport, but because the nearest one was a half-hour out, the woman was taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital by ambulance, Yegge said. He did not know if they woman was transported to another hospital after that.

The call was the second lawnmower incident in the area since Saturday, when a Cary child was injured when he was ran over by a lawnmower. Friends of Cohen Liggett’s family set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs.