Fundraiser Saturday for Crystal Lake man with Stage 4 cancer

Ken Bland of Crystal Lake has a rare gastrointestinal cancer. A fundraiser for his family is planned for Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (Photo provided by Sheri Bland)

A fundraiser is planned for Saturday, Sept. 6 for Ken Bland, a Crystal Lake man facing Stage 4 cancer.

Bland was diagnosed in 2023 with ampullary adenocarcinoma, a rare gastrointestinal cancer.

“After surgery and chemotherapy, he was cancer-free for over a year, but in June, the cancer metastasized to stage 4. He has started palliative chemotherapy, and the prognosis is poor,” Bland’s family said.

Sheri Bland, Ken’s wife, said the family is facing expenses not covered by insurance, including immunotherapy treatment that is considered experimental.

A fundraising event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh Church, 3419 Walkup Road in Crystal Lake.

The event is billed as a “night of laughs” to support Bland with “clean comedy” acts magician and humorist John Hopkins, comedian and filmmaker Matt Sommerfield and Chicago comedy all-star and emcee Ken Sevara. The fundraiser also includes a raffle.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the door with exact cash or check, Venmo, Zelle or credit card through third party vendor, or for $39.19 including fees by going to eventbrite.com and searching for Ken Bland Comedy Benefit.

Sheri Bland and a family friend have also established a gofundme.com fundraiser at gofundme.com/f/support-kens-lifesaving-treatment.