Lee, Whiteside, Ogle counties’ property transfers for March 23-27, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Capital Hg Llc to Jennifer White, 321 OTTAWA AVE S, DIXON, $87,000

Rocket Mortgage Llc, Quicken Loans, Llc, and Quicken Loans Inc to R Brad Long Trustee and Arthur Baum Day Trust, 1 Parcel: 07-02-32-280-001, $40,250

Jacob S Primrose and Katherine Primrose to Diane L Pavesich and Micheal R Pavesich, 1024 AVERY AVENUE, DIXON, $130,000

George E Floto and Larena M Floto to Mtic Llc, 111 WHITNEY STREET, FRANKLIN GROVE, $199,000

Allen E Hicks and Christa L Hicks to Christa L Hicks Trustee, Hicks Family Trust, Allen E Hicks Trustee, 541 ATKINSON ROAD, HARMON, $0.00

Lucas Nease and Kaitlyn M Nease to Matthew Wolf and Abigail Wolf, 1645 SIR LAWRENCE LANE, DIXON, $315,000

Cynthia S Lopez to Patrick Casanova and Dora Hernandez, 212 SIXTH ST W, DIXON, $17,000

Krista Mulligan Reising, Patrick Mulligan Jr, Kelle J Mulligan, Sean Mulligan, Veronica L Mulligan, and Veronica Lynn Mulligan to Southside Rental Group Llc, 1107 MARY AVENUE, DIXON, $80,000

Acretrader 235 Llc to Farmland Reserve Inc, 4 Parcels: 05-17-04-300-001, 05-17-05-400-002, 05-17-09-100-001, and 15-17-08-200-003, $3,167,357

Acretrader 178 Llc to Farmland Reserve Inc, 1 Parcel: 03-04-23-200-005 and 03-04-23-200-006, $2,712,350

Corrine Popejoy and Corrine Torres to Zachary L Taylor, 624 COLLEGE AVENUE, DIXON, $35,000

Danny L Diehl Jr Trustee and Danny L Diehl Trust to Christian Michel Stevens and Britney Nicole Kump, 1122 WALNUT AVE, DIXON, $139,900

Quit Claims

Rebecca Leigh Moorehead to Robert Odle and Erin Odle, 3310 CHICAGO ROAD, PAW PAW, $0.00

Darrell R Full and Sharon A Full to Darrell R Full Trustee, Darrell R Full Revocable Trust, Sharon A Full Trustee, and Sharon A Full Revocable Trust, 1784 ST MARY’S ROAD, LAMOILLE, $0.00

Larry Smith to Larry Smith and Linda N Smith, 2202 FOURTH STREET W, DIXON, $0.00

Sharon J Schwarz to Sharon J Schwarz, Terry L Spears, and Steven A Schwarz, 310 STATE STREET S, FRANKLIN GROVE, $0.00

Carol A Kirby to Carol A Kirby and Max Douglas Schuler, 711 LOGAN AVENUE, DIXON, $0.00

Richard A Anderson to Richard A Andersen Trustee and Richard A Andersen Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-229-004, $0.00

Luis P Revilla to Esequiel Lechuga and Catalina Fuentes, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-330-035, $15,500

Douglas Ott to Brian Plica, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-329-038, $8,000

Ann C Vazquez and Ann C Padilla to Ann C Padilla and Miguel A Padilla, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-330-021, $0.00

Yolanda Rojas to Yolanda Rojas and Evelyn Rojas, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-304-018, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Dennis Henkel Trustee, Susan Pratt Trustee, Donald W Henkel Trust, Donald W Henkel Family Trust, and Elaine B Henkel to Dennis Henkel, 2 Parcels: 05-17-30-200-007 and 05-17-30-400-001, $0.00

Dennis Henkel Trustee, Susan Pratt Trustee, Donald W Henkel Trust, Donald W Henkel Family Trust, and Elaine B Henkel Trust to Susan Pratt, 2 Parcels: 05-17-18-400-003 and 05-17-19-200-007, $0.00

Dennis Henkel Trustee, Susan Pratt Trustee, Donald W Henkel Trust, Donald W Henkel Family Trust, and Elaine B Henkel Trust to Devin Henkel and Devin Henkel, 1 Parcel: 05-17-19-200-007, $0.00

Kevin L Yattoni Trustee and Kevin L Yattoni Trust to Lgd Enterprises Llc, 1 Parcel: 05-17-15-100-002, $1,029,289

Rock River Housing Trust and Susan J Spratt Trustee to Mary E Meany, 614 CUSHING ST, DIXON, $137,000

Larry G Mccormick Trustee, Larry G Mccormick Living Trust, and Mary R Mccormick to Robert Ball, 1 Parcel: 16-07-11-255-007, $6,000

Judith Ann Williams Trustee and Judith Ann Williams Family Trust to Joseph R Clark, 1 Parcel: 03-04-27-313-002, $60,000

Richard R Wax Trustee, Carol M Wax Trustee, and Carol M Wax Living Trust to Shane Kern Trustee, Shane Kern Revocable Trust, Nicola Kern Trustee, and Nicola Kern Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 22-18-25-200-004, $59,050

Deeds in Trust

Myron G Leffelman, Janet K Grady-Leffelman, and Janet Leffelman to Myron G Leffelman Trustee, Myron G Leffelman Living Trust, Janet K Grady-Leffelman Trustee, and Janet K Grady-Leffelman Living Trust, 1549 MAYTOWN ROAD, SUBLETTE, $0.00

Myron G Leffelman, Janet K Grady-Leffelman, and Janet Leffelman to Myron G Leffelman Trustee, Myron G Leffelman Living Trust, Janet K Grady-Leffelman Trustee, and Janet K Grady-Leffelman Living Trust, 2 Parcels: 13-21-27-300-005 and 13-21-34-100-005, $0.00

Dena L Himes Trustee, Dena L Mallie Trustee, and Dena Louise Mallie Declaration Of Trust to Kevin L Yattoni Trustee and Kevin L Yattoni Trust, 1 Parcel: 05-17-15-100-002, $50,184

Kevin L Yattoni Trustee and Kevin L Yattoni Trust to Dena L Himes Trustee, Dena L Mallie Trustee, and Dena Louise Mallie Declaration Of Trust, 1 Parcel: 05-17-15-100-002, $0.00

Greg Gonigam to Greg A Gonigam Living Trust and Stacy A Gonigam Living Trust, 2 Parcels: 09-19-24-100-001 and 09-19-24-300-001, $10.00

Raymond E Ankney and Donna I Ankney to Darrell E Ankney Trustee and 4 D’s Family Trust No 1, 2 Parcels: 07-02-36-300-008 and 07-02-36-300-009, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Susan Andrew and Robert H Chamberlin to Toby Payne, 1 Parcel: 07-02-31-429-007, $32,500

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Sinnissippi Centers Inc and Spf Development Corp to Kyle T Young and Ivonne P Young, 1 Parcel: 11-13-100-024, $35,678

Nicole L Tucker and Brian M Tucker to Crystal L Crow, 15581 HIGHLAND DR, STERLING, $207,000

Abbott Farm Llc to Laverne Newendyke, 1 Parcel in Ustick Township: 02-32-200-005, $204,819

Christopher M Norberg to Tmhl Llc, 1 Parcel in Hopkins Township: 10-35-300-009, $115,000

Justin A Cutter to Jessica Cutter, 1205 1ST STREET E, STERLING, $100,000

Ralph S Weaver to Thomas Spitzfaden, 2 Parcels in Portland Township: 19-36-400-006 and 19-36-400-008, $325,000

Steven R Smith and Lynne A Riggen to Tegan Parr, 11 ELM CT, PROPHETSTOWN, $158,000

Lyman F Gilbert Jr and Pamela A Gilbert to Michael Carrier Jr, 1005 HERMES DRIVE, ROCK FALLS, $255,000

Karen L Dever to Patricia L Meyer, 204 WASHINGTON STREET S, TAMPICO, $76,000

Acretrader 174 Llc to Farmland Reserve Inc, 1 Parcel in Hahnaman Township: 23-33-100-004, $5,143,240

Janet Stores to Teke & Associates Inc, 301 4TH ST, UNIT 4, FULTON, $121,500

Quit Claims

Natural Land Institute to Steven K Ufkin and Kathy J Ufkin, 1 Parcel in Hopkins Township: 10-31-400-004, $0.00

Christinia R Garcia to Juan H Gonzales, 911 5TH ST W, STERLING, $0.00

James R Graehling to James R Graehling Trust, 1 Parcel in Genesee Township: 04-01-200-002, $0.00

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Buddy List, Misti Fant, and Donald Whaley to Dhh Property Ventures Llc Dba Pc Home Buyers Inc, 1 Parcel: 201 W 2nd St, Leaf River, $5,000

Livinspired Llc to Mark G Lekas Tr and Michele G Lekas Tr, 2 Parcels in Taylor Township: 22-08-230-001 and 22-09-105-005, $571,600

Deborah L Cheek and Denise E Cheek to Stephanie Duncan, 1 Parcel: 503 W Center St, Mt. Morris, $187,000

Jerry L Palmer and B Elizabeth Palmer to Tiffany S Letcher, 1 Parcel: 406 W White Oak Rd, Forreston, $71,172

Joshua S Nelson to Ryan Byers and Catherine Byers, 1 Parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-09-400-010, $160,981

Louis Berkman Realty Company to Rcp Lindenwood Holdings Llc, 2 Parcels in Lynnville Township: 19-05-379-005 and 19-05-400-001, $1,262,500

Louis Berkman Realty Company to Rcp Lindenwood Holdings Llc, 1 Parcel in Lynnville Township: 19-05-400-007, $1,262,500

Calvin King to Wayne R Sanford and Charlotte Sanford, 1 Parcel: 5299 Harlan Dr, Rochelle, $188,500

Alison K Herrmann to Chase Meadows Homeowners Association, 5 Parcels in Marion Township: 05-35-126-002, 05-35-127-001, 05-35-176-001, 05-35-200-010, and 05-35-200-011, $0.00

Matthew Svela and Andrea Svela to Mark W Gardner and Shelly Gardner, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-20-204-007 and 6435 S Westwood Ave, Rochelle, $510,000

Leslie A Mcphereson to Jayden Bly Wiemuth, 1 Parcel: 411 S Congress Ave, Polo, $55,000

Sean Huston and Jaime Julianna Huston to Rodolfo Camarena Hernandez and Yurisandra Velazquez Lafita, 1 Parcel: 106 Windward Ln, Rochelle, $244,000

Andrew R Albrecht to Cole Boyd and Brooke Richardson, 1 Parcel: 302 S Prairie Ave, Polo, $155,000

John D Ingersoll to Tiffany Ingersoll and Jim Himes, 1 Parcel: 409 E 4th St, Byron, $0.00

Acretrader 234 Llc to Farmland Reserve Inc, 2 Parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-35-400-007 and 15-36-300-006, and 2 Parcels in Grand Detour Township: 21-02-100-007 and 21-02-200-007, $3,597,452

Acretrader 229 Llc to Farmland Reserve Inc, 2 Parcels in Byron Township: 05-08-300-003 and 05-17-100-001, $1,772,670

Jeremy J Little and Cortini M Little to Cody A Whitehead and Gabby Whitehead, 1 Parcel: 8628 N Byron Hills Dr, Byron, $370,000

Steve R Anthony and Janice Anthony to Jeffrey K Cox and Lori L Cox, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-34-400-037, $575,000

John M Jacobs to Kathryn L Wilkinson and Thomas J Wilkinson, 1 Parcel in Woosung Township: 20-12-200-002 and 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-07-100-007, $100,000

Quit Claims

Eric W Carlson to Eric W Carlson and Angela M Carlson, 1 Parcel: 401 E Center St, Mt. Morris, $0.00

Brian S Koenig and Diane R Koenig to Brian S Koenig and Diane R Koenig, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-34-176-002, $0.00

Martin D Brantner to Allison Brantner and Joel Brantner, 1 Parcel: 2467 E Water Rd, Byron, $0.00

Martin D Brantner to Allison Brantner and Joel Brantner, 3 Parcels in Byron Township: 04-24-178-001, 04-24-300-010, and 04-24-400-021, $0.00

William J Verdun and Joy A Verdun to William J Verdun and Joy A Verdun, 1 Parcel: 217 Century Hill Dr, Oregon, $0.00

Richard E Pope, Cynthia M Pope, and Robert M Anhalt to Richard E & Cynthia M Pope Revocable Family Tr, and Richard E Pope, 1 Parcel: 205 W Front St, Mt. Morris, $0.00

Haywell Llc -Mill Creek to Hre Builders Llc, 2 Parcels: 526 Creekside Circle, Byron, and 514 Creekside Circle, Byron, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Michael E Bunger Trustee, Matthew E Bunger Trustee, and Bunger Tr101 to Matthew E Bunger Trustee, Matthew E Bunger Revocable Tr, and Teresa A Bunger, 1 Parcel in Woosung Township: 20-02-300-001, $121,500

Trisha L Vaughn Trustee, Steven M Pfeiffer Family Tr, Katherine M Pfeiffer Trustee, and Katherine M Pfeiffer Tr1 to Christopher L Hull and Merci Hull, 1 Parcel: 5857 S Brooklyn Rd, Rochelle, $0.00

Margaret Anna Mcdermitt Trustee, Trust101, Tr101, Trust102, and Tr102 to Margaret Anna Mcdermitt, 1 Parcel: 207 School Ave, Rochelle, $0.00

Leatrice Yokoi-Moon Trustee and Jane Yokoi Living Trust to William Wesley Grover Iii Trustee and William Wesley Grover Iii Tr, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-32-100-002, $384,190

Kathleen Asselborn Trustee and Marian J Asselborn Irrev Tr to Colin James Schabacker and Julia Louise Inman, 1 Parcel: 3405 S White Rock Rd, Rochelle, $990,499

Kathleen Asselborn Trustee and Marian J Asselborn Irrev Tr to Schabacker Morgan Rae, 1 Parcel: 3405 S White Rock Rd, Rochelle, $507,566

Deeds in Trust

Betty J Sorensen to Michael L Cain Trustee, Marilyn S Cain Trustee, and Michael L & Marilyn S Cain Tr, 1 Parcel: 115 Katies Way, Mt. Morris, $200,000

Janice S Wright to Janice S Wright Trustee and Jsw Tr326, 3 Parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-03-106-043, 16-03-106-044, and 16-04-230-006, $0.00

Charles E Winterton to Charles E Winterton Trustee and Charles E Winterton Tr, 1 Parcel: 2632 E IL Rte 72, Byron, $0.00

Damon D Shaw and Lisa M Shaw to Damon D Shaw Trustee, Lisa M Shaw Trustee, and Shaw Tr2026, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-22-100-050, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office