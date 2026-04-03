McHenry’s Buffalo Wild Wings closing; Burlington coming to town

The Buffalo Wild Wings at 3343 Shoppers Drive in the Shops at Fox River is closing as of Sunday, April, 5, 2026, in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

McHenry’s Buffalo Wild Wings is closing as of Sunday, but a Burlington is coming to town nearby, according to city officials.

McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett announced on Facebook that Burlington – formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory – is moving into the former The RoomPlace building at 2221 N. Richmond Road.

The RoomPlace closed in late 2024 after the Chicago-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to industry magazine Furniture Today.

Burlington is moving into the old RoomPlace building at 2221 N. Richmond Road in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Buffalo Wild Wings, at 3343 Shoppers Drive, part of the The Shops at Fox River development, told city officials it would close as of Easter Sunday. It opened in March 2014.

One of the chicken wing chain’s locations in Morris also announced it’s closing.

McHenry’s economic development staff recently learned that Buffalo Wild Wings was closing, Director Doug Martin wrote in his update to the McHenry City Council for its Monday meeting.

“Approximately 22 employees are impacted. Staff will be bring packets of information ..., from the McHenry County Workforce Network, which can be distributed to the employees to help them navigate their way to future employment,” Martin wrote.