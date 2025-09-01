McHenry home uninhabitable following Monday morning fire

A McHenry home was left uninhabitable following a fire Monday, according the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were called for a reported structure fire at about 8:14 a.m. on the 1200 block of Capri Terrace. Crews arrived on scene within six minutes of the initial call and found smoke coming from the roof line of the two-story home, according to a news release.

No residents or animals were found in the home on the initial search, and the fire was contained to one corner of the house with smoke and water damage throughout, according to the release. The fire was deemed under control in about 15 minutes, and no injuries were reported by officials.

The fire’s cause was under investigation and no damage estimate was made available.

Firefighters from Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Nunda Rural, Richmond, Round Lake, Spring Grove, Wauconda, Woodstock and Wonder Lake assisted either on scene or by covering other calls while firefighters were on the scene, according to the release.