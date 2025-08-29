Driver crashes into tree in Crystal Lake, charged with DUI; 3 injured

A driver was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing into a tree and suffering serious injuries and causing injuries to two passengers early Friday morning in Crystal Lake, police reported.

The Crystal Lake Police Department and Fire Rescue Department responded to a call at 12:52 a.m. Friday to the intersection of Crystal Ridge and Carmella drives for a reported crash. A preliminary investigation found the driver of a Toyota pickup truck was heading west on Crystal Ridge Drive “at a high rate of speed when it left its lane of travel and struck a tree,” police said in a news release.

The driver was airlifted and remains in critical condition, according to the release. A passenger was also airlifted. Another passenger suffered injuries that are believed not to be life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital, police said in the release.

The driver, Harrison G. Pellikan, 23, of Crystal Lake, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, possession of open alcohol by the driver and failing to properly wear a seat belt, authorities said.

A portion of the road was closed to traffic for approximately three hours after the crash, according to the release.

The crash is under investigation by the Crystal Lake Police Department. Anyone with information relating to the crash is encouraged to contact police at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be sent to police by texting the word “CLPDTIP” along with information to 847411.