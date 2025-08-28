Algonquin Police Department mourns evidence tech and community service officer of 24 years

Kim Peluso of the Algonquin Police Department died at her home this week. (Photo provided by the Algonquin Police Department)

The Algonquin Police Department is mourning the death of Kim Peluso who served at the department for 24 years.

Peluso, 55, of Hampshire, died unexpectedly in her home Monday, according to her obituary. She was hired by the department in 2001 and served as community service officer, evidence technician and evidence manager.

“We adorn mourning bands and have our funeral shrouds up at the [police department] to honor one of our fallen,” Algonquin police said in a Facebook post.

Police Chief Dennis Walker recalled how Peluso always went above and beyond in her various roles. As an evidence technician, she was responsible for taking fingerprints and managing crime scenes. She also managed the evidence vault that can hold up to 13,000 items of critical evidence. Walker has seen her work at major crimes scenes and was alway proficient in her work, he said.

Most of all, Peluso will be remembered by Walker and her colleagues for her kindness and smile.

When Walker’s mother died 13 years ago, he mentioned that the smell of lavender always reminds him of her. Peluso then started to grow lavender and would bring it into the station for Walker. More recently, she was the first to be there for Walker at his father’s wake.

“She was a constant kind person,” Walker said.

Peluso was also always the first to volunteer for community events. Walker remembers her teaching local Special Olympic athletes how to obtain fingerprints during a police academy event.

“The interaction was just special,” he said.

Walker hopes her legacy will be imprinted on the team to “do the job, do it well and have fun.”

Peluso had a strong love for dogs, especially German shepherds, Walker said. He hoes to bring a group of therapy dogs to her wake service.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home in West Dundee, located at 504 W. Main St.

In lieu of flowers, the Peluso family requests memorial donations to be made to either the Make-A-Wish Foundation or the National Police Dog Foundation.