McHenry girls tennis goes 4-1 at Jacobs Invite: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls tennis

Jacobs Invite: At Algonquin, McHenry went 4-1 over two days with wins over Mundelein (4-1), Rockford Auburn (4-1), Andrew (4-1) and Bolingbrook (4-1). Guilford beat McHenry 3-2 for the Warriors’ lone loss.

Grace Betts (No. 1 singles) and Lizzie Mueller (No. 2) each went 5-0 to lead McHenry. Brianna Freund and Izzie Towsend (No. 2 doubles) and Kaitlyn McAuliffe and Sophie Vazquez (No. 3) were 4-1.

Marian Central split its two matches Saturday, beating Rolling Meadows 3-2 and losing to Lockport 3-2. Jenna Remke and Julia Lukey won both of their matches at No. 1 doubles.