Woman seriously injured exiting vehicle on road Friday in Woodstock

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District assist a woman who was seriously injured in a crash Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in the 100 block of 1st Street. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after exiting her car Friday evening in Woodstock, officials report.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 6:37 p.m. to the 100 block of First Street for a reported crash. First responders arrived to find “an elderly woman lying in the roadway with serious injuries,” Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

A medical helicopter took the woman to a hospital in Rockford.

“Preliminary information provided to paramedics indicated that the injuries occurred as the woman was exiting a vehicle,” Vucha said in the release.

The crash is under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department.