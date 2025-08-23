Woman seriously injured exiting vehicle on road Friday in Woodstock

A woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after exiting her car Friday evening in Woodstock, officials report.
The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 6:37 p.m. to the 100 block of First Street for a reported crash. First responders arrived to find “an elderly woman lying in the roadway with serious injuries,” Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.
A medical helicopter took the woman to a hospital in Rockford.
“Preliminary information provided to paramedics indicated that the injuries occurred as the woman was exiting a vehicle,” Vucha said in the release.
The crash is under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department.