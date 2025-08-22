Crystal Lake Central co-op girls golf wins Huntley Invite: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls golf

Huntley Invite: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Crystal Lake Central co-op finished first out of 10 teams with a nine-hole tournament score of 171. Batavia (186) and Prairie Ridge (186) placed second and third, respectively, with Batavia winning the tiebreaker. Host Huntley (188) took fourth and Hampshire (196) was sixth.

Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Rylee Rud, Prairie Ridge’s Grace Mertel and Lily Myers and Huntley’s Kinsey Hayes had 40s to lead the field.

Central co-op’s Giuliana Dickson and Hampshire’s Maddie Franz were only two shots off the lead with 42s, Hampshire’s Estancia Arenas and Central co-op’s Ryleigh Mazzacano had 44s and Central co-op’s Ella Nawracaj had a 45.

Marengo 205, North Boone 257: At Beaver Creek in Capron, Maggie Hanson took medalist honors with a 43 in a win for the Indians. Kiley Brady carded a 52, Katie Hanson had a 54 and Allie Tucker had a 56.

Johnsburg 194, Richmond-Burton 255: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Addison Sweetwood shot a 41 to earn medalist honors as the Skyhawks moved to 3-0. Lauren McQuiston had a 42, followed by Elaina Moss (53) and Rose Rossman (58).

Richmond-Burton was led by Julia Londberg (52), Emily Porreca (67), Daria Sergeeva (68) and Ava Strzalka (68).

Marian Central 215, Woodstock co-op 240: At Woodstock Country Club, Jordan Cheng earned medalist honors with a 43 for the Hurricanes. Zoe Karlen had a 52, Dakota Norwick had a 53 and Lucia Schneck had a 67.

For Woodstock co-op, Mary Spinelli had a 56, followed by Angela Pecoraro (58), Raea Morris (60) and Ava Caldwell (66).