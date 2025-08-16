Northwest Herald

Letter: Hopeful way will be found to open Crystal Lake fitness center

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor (Shaw Local News Network)

By W. Buttrill of Crystal Lake

It is my hope that a way may be found to reopen the Healthbridge facility. The building has four – yes four – indoor pools as well as a hot tub, a running track, basketball court and rooms for classes and meetings. There is room for many activities other than physical fitness. A part of the building that housed physical therapy could be kids day camp.

Is this an expensive proposition? Yes. Is this a building which demands ongoing expensive maintenance? Yes. Would the benefits of having this available to the community outweigh the cost? Yes.

Could a cooperative effort between public and private entities enable this?

Our town is growing every day with more people looking for healthy activities. It seems a shame for a facility like this to sit idle when it could be enriching our community.

W. Buttrill

Crystal Lake

