Letter: Hopeful way will be found to open Crystal Lake fitness center

It is my hope that a way may be found to reopen the Healthbridge facility. The building has four – yes four – indoor pools as well as a hot tub, a running track, basketball court and rooms for classes and meetings. There is room for many activities other than physical fitness. A part of the building that housed physical therapy could be kids day camp.

[ Read more: Crystal Lake Park District again mulls buying shuttered Northwestern fitness center ]

Is this an expensive proposition? Yes. Is this a building which demands ongoing expensive maintenance? Yes. Would the benefits of having this available to the community outweigh the cost? Yes.

Could a cooperative effort between public and private entities enable this?

Our town is growing every day with more people looking for healthy activities. It seems a shame for a facility like this to sit idle when it could be enriching our community.

W. Buttrill

Crystal Lake