Lake in the Hills family displaced from townhome fire Wednesdaty

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a fire in a Lake in the Hills townhome Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, that displaced a family. (Photo provided by the Huntley Fire Protection District)

A family is displaced, and firefighters rescued a dog from a neighboring home after a fire destroyed a Lake in the Hills townhome Wednesday afternoon.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday to the 2200 block of Daybreak Drive in Lake in the Hills for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived to find “smoke coming from the roof of an end unit in a row of townhomes,” according to a Huntley Fire Protection District news release.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a fire Wednesday in a Lake in the Hills townhome that displaced a family. (Photo provided by the Huntley Fire Protection District)

Heavy fire at the back of the home had started spreading to the second floor and the attic, and crews upgraded the incident to a working fire. Firefighters began to search for people and confirmed that all occupants had evacuated safely. A “significant overhaul” was required to find residual hot spots and any hidden fires, according to the release.

The townhome is considered a total loss and sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage, leaving two adults and two children displaced. One person was evaluated at the scene for minor burns, according to the release.

While checking the neighboring townhome for fire, firefighters forced their way in and rescued a dog. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent townhomes.

“Thanks to their quick work, any fire spread was stopped, and the adjoining home was left with only light smoke damage,” officials said in the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the district, and it is believed it started at the back of the house, according to the release.