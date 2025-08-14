From McHenry County Mental Health Board: Turn challenges into opportunities at Community Connections Summit

Cassandra Vohs-Demann had an idea, a little courage and a lot of heart when she decided to start the Woodstock Community Choir in 2014. She did not expect that she would build a powerful force for healing, connection, and belonging that continues to rise and thrive. Vohs-Demann will share her journey and inspire attendees at the McHenry County Mental Health Board Community Connections Summit on Sept. 12 at McHenry County College.

“Attendees will hear about visionary leadership, creative risk-taking and saying YES to something big,” explains Vohs-Demann. “Through storytelling, live performance and engagement we will explore the belief in the power of community to transform, understand how creative courage sparks collective healing, and how to utilize spheres of influence and tools for leading to initiate a personal call to action!”

After the 90-minute keynote presentation which will start at 9 a.m., breakout sessions will be led by area professionals. Each will discuss methods of how to rise and thrive together to transform challenges into opportunities. Topics include social isolation, destructive use of social media on youth, grief awareness, definitive ceremonies in practice, healthy conversations, wellness and recovery, communities for older people and a panel on fostering resilience through community partnerships, healthy families and agencies. Professionals from Northwestern Hospital, Pivotal Counseling, Grief Guide, Independence Health and Therapy, Crystal Lake School District 47 and other organizations will lead the breakout sessions.

The public is invited to attend this powerful conference and learn more about addressing life challenges through diverse community resources. Exhibits will provide community connections and information. The conference is free for all participants. Registration is required in advance to reserve space for attendees.

Join us for a day of connection, where we celebrate our differences, find common ground, and gain inspiring tools from community leaders to move forward with purpose.

The free conference is open to community members, school staff, parents, first responders, public officials and faith communities. Evaluations and free CEUs are encouraged. For more details and registration, visit MC708.org.

Sponsors for the event include Live4Lali, Northern Illinois Recovery Center, Northwest Herald, Rosecrance, Advocate Good Shepard, NAMI, Streamwood Behavioral Health, STAR Radio and McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force.

McHenry County Mental Health Board encourages download and use of the MCHELP app to talk or text with a mental health professional about anxiety, depression, family conflicts, and access a directory of resources. For Suicide Intervention and Crisis dial 988. Both resources are free and available with live respondents 24/7.

Remember, you are not alone.