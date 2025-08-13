Back to school: McHenry County Salvation Army, Crystal Lake District 47 ensure kids supplied for 1st day

Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 hosted a back-to-school districtwide resource fair Aug. 9, 2025 that provided backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and dental care to more than 200 students. (Photo provided by Crystal Lake School District 47)

The Salvation Army of McHenry County and Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 – along with assistance and support from individuals and many community groups – made sure students were well-equipped for the new school year at recent back-to-school events.

The school district and the charitable organization separately provided children who needed them with supplies, backpacks, haircuts and more.

The Salvation Army of McHenry County hosted its annual back-to-school party July 31, in Crystal Lake, providing 1,000 backpacks filled with supplies, plus 130 tablets donated by the World Literacy Foundation, along with complimentary haircuts, food, entertainment, live music and vehicles from local fire and police departments to explore.

District 47 hosted a districtwide back-to-school resource fair Aug. 9 that also provided school supplies and haircuts, along with dental visits, with more than 200 students benefiting.

The event “showed just how powerful our community can be when we work together,” the district said in an online post, adding families and children left “with not just supplies, but also the confidence and readiness to start strong.”

The district thanked the following houses of worship, organizations and businesses who donated time and resources to make the fair possible: