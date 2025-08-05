Algonquin man charged with drug offenses while on probation and on pretrial release from Kane County case

While an Algonquin man was on probation on a McHenry County drug conviction, he was charged in Kane County for allegedly possessing 23 images of child sex abuse; then while on pretrial release, he was picked up on retail theft and serious drug offenses back in McHenry County, according to authorities and court records.

Charles Adkerson, 39, is now detained pretrial in McHenry County jail while also dealing with the pending Kane County case, officials records show.

On March 1, Adkerson, 39 – while out of jail on the Kane County case – was charged in McHenry County with criminal misdemeanors for allegedly stealing from the Crystal Lake Walmart and possessing a switchblade, a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court shows.

On March 7, court records show McHenry County charged him with unlawful possession of and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine and 15 to 100 grams of heroin – Class X felonies punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

He also is charged with unlawful possession and possession of five to 15 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of any amount of fentanyl and unlawful possession of Adderall and Xanax, according to the indictment in the McHenry County court.

In his most recent case, police said the heroin was found in individual baggies, while the Adderall was in the form of stamped orange pills and the 13 Xanax pills were triangular tabs, the complaint said.

When charged in this McHenry County case, Adkerson was on pretrial release from Kane County jail in two cases filed April 3, 2024, court records show. He is charged in Kane County with possessing 23 images of child sex abuse, as well as possession of fentanyl and LSD, according to the Kane County complaints. Authorities also said he possessed residue-laden needles, pipes, spoons and cotton swabs.

Additionally, Adkerson also was charged with criminal misdemeanors on March 1 in McHenry County for alleged retail theft and weapons charges; he is accused of stealing cable chargers and other items valued at less than $300 from Walmart in Crystal Lake and also is charged with possessing a switchblade, the criminal complaint said.

After being charged in the McHenry County drug case March 7, a petition to revoke his pretrial release in Kane County was filed by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

At his initial appearance in the McHenry County drug case, a judge wrote in a detention order that Adkerson has failed in his probation for a 2021 drug-related conviction and poses a threat to the community. She detained him in the new case, and his probation in the 2021 case, which stemmed from charges in 2019, has been revoked, records show.

An attempt to reach his attorney for comment Tuesday was not immediately successful. Adkerson is next due in McHenry County court Aug. 15 and in Kane County court Sept. 12.