Animals beat the heat as McHenry County Fair gates open

Kyler Kitson, with his goat Willow, wait for the 4-H Goat Showmanship Competition to start during the opening day of the McHenry County Fair on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The fair runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The McHenry County Fair opened Tuesday and got right down to the business with a flag-raising ceremony, some animal judging, a K9 demo, pickle eating contest, 4H Meat Goat show and Miss McHenry County pageant.

Wednesday’s events include another K-9 demo, 4H sheep market show, applesauce chug contest and at the grandstands, a veterans’ salute and draft horse pulls.

Mutton busting and bull riding will take place at the grandstand Friday night, and Eli Young Band and Dylan Scott take the stage Saturday night.

The fair’s full schedule is available at mchenrycountyfair.com/schedule/.

The fair runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock.

Tickets for admission are $10 per day, while kids younger than 13, those 65 and older and military members pay $5 per day and kids younger than 5 are free. A season pass, valid for all days of the fair, is available for $30. Tickets for general admission and grandstand events are available at mchenrycountyfair.ticketspice.com/mchenry-county-fair-tickets-2025.