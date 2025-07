Woodstock City Hall closed early Tuesday afternoon because of a power outage.

The city posted on its Facebook page around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday that City Hall was closed for the rest of the day because of the outage and the city would provide updates as soon as possible.

The Woodstock Public Library reposted the city’s post on its Facebook page and said the library was open and had power and air conditioning; phone lines, however, were down “as long as City Hall is down,” according to the release.