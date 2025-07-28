Personal watercraft docks coming to downtown McHenry

Mike Missak, of McHenry, pulls his PWC onto one of the floating ports at The Beach House on Fox Lake. It is one of the locations with "parking" for personal watercraft installed with the help of Nielsen Enterprises. FILE PHOTO (Photo Provided by April Missak)

Chain O’ Lakes boaters who prefer to zip around on the Fox River on a personal watercraft instead of a boat or pontoon will soon have a place to park in McHenry.

The McHenry City Council this week approved a partnership with Lake Villa-based Nielsen Enterprises to place four personal watercraft docks west of the Riverwalk bridge on the north side of Boone Creek.

A sticking point for allowing the docks – designed to allow those riding Jet Skis, Sea-doos and Waverunners to safely park their machines – was the signage that would note Nielsen’s donation.

“I have some real concerns about the signage,” 1st Ward Alderwoman Bobbi Baehne said. “I have talked to homeowners on the Riverwalk who are concerned that the proposed vinyl signs are inappropriate [for the neighborhood]. I love the idea and the partnership. I am not in favor of the vinyl signs.”

Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson said he included in the memo to the City Council examples of vinyl banners Nielsen Enterprises’ has used at other locations with PWC docks, but that the city could and would require different signage.

A metal sign with black surround, similar to other downtown way-finding signs, would be more appropriate for the location, Hobson said.

Second Ward Alderman Andy Glab disagreed with Hobson’s memo to the Council that indicated the $10,000 docks would be “free” for McHenry.

“We have to pull them out and put them in” in the spring and fall and store them in the meantime, Glab said. “This is a poor agreement for the city. What do we gain? They gain these signs. ... They are looking for advertising off the Chain.”

He and 4th Ward Alderwoman Chris Bassi voted no on the proposal, which passed 4-2. Seventh Ward Alderwoman Sue Miller was not at the meeting.

Mike Missak, of Nielsen Enterprises, also did not attend the meeting but said the company wants the sign that notes the donation to look nice, too.

“We want to make sure we get our logo out there. That is my ask. I don’t care how we get there,” Missak said.

The personal watercraft cannot be tied to a dock in the same way as other boats, which is why they may not be seen tied up along docks as often, Missak said.

“I tried parking my PWC by Bimbos. Even with a bumper ... with any movement it would end up under the pier, damaging the pier and the watercraft,” Missak said.

He and Nielsen also promote the annual Loop the Lakes PWC Chain Gang ride, inviting upward of 300 PWC riders to get together on the water. This year’s ride is set for Aug. 31, and more information can be found at the PWC Chain Gang Facebook page.