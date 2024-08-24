More personal watercraft parking comes to the Chain, in time for Loop the Lakes Sunday

Blarney Island, on Grass Lake in Antioch, is one of seven locations throughout the Chain O' Lakes that have installed docks for PWC thanks to help from Nielsen Enterprises. About 30 of the docks now dot the lakes, allowing personal watercraft operators to dock their rides. (Photo Provided by Mike Missak)

Upward of 300 riders are expected to gather at McHenry’s Backyard Bar and Marina on Sunday for the seventh annual Loop the Lakes event.

They will be on their Jet Skis, Sea-doos and Waverunners, or whatever brand of personal watercraft they ride. Mike Missak of McHenry will be in the pace boat out front, keeping an eye out for the riders set to take a leisurely loop around the Chain O’ Lakes and back again.

Mike Missak of McHenry pulls his PWC onto one of the floating ports at The Beach House on the Fox Lake. It is one of seven locations with "parking" for personal watercraft installed with the help of Nielsen Enterprises. (Photo Provided by April Missak)

“It is not about speed, it is about enjoying the water with upward of 300 of your friends,” Missak said.

Riding a personal watercraft, or PWC, instead of a boat is a lot like riding a motorcycle on the road instead of a car, Missak said.

“It is a different experience. It is more about the ride than the destination,” he said. There are more and more PWC on the Chain every year, too.

“They are growing exponentially every year and becoming more and more popular” with a fair amount of the Fox River Waterway stickers, required to operate a craft on the Chain O’ Lakes, going to PWC, Missak said.

What the lakes don’t have as much of are spots at public docks and private restaurants to park personal watercraft, however.

“You spend $20,000 on a personal watercraft, and there is nowhere you can go,” he said.

He created a Facebook group to help connect PWC owners on the Chain O’ Lakes, called PWC Chain Gang. What he and others have found is that when they tie off to a floating dock or pier, the personal watercraft will get battered around and likely go underneath the dock, Missak said.

The power sports dealership he works at, Nielsen Enterprises, began working with Waverunner manufacturer Yamaha to install Wave Armor floating docks at restaurants around the Chain O’ Lakes. There are about 30 of the floating docks at seven locations now, Missak said.

He’s also working with McHenry Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson to install the PWC docks at McHenry parks.

“We are still working on details ... but I think we will be able to come to an agreement,” Hobson said. He’s looking at possible PWC parking just west of the McHenry Riverwalk pedestrian bridge next to the lift station, and at Weber’s Park on the far north end of the riverwalk.

Although details would need to be approved by the McHenry City Council, Missak said none of the businesses that installed the floating docks were charged for them. They were asked to post advertising signage for Nielsen Enterprises.

That has helped get restaurant owners to allow the PWC docks, and to get over one of the sticking points. When a boat pulls up to a dock, it can come with many potential customers. A PWC carries far less.

“To them, it is, ‘Why should I spend $2,000 for one dock that will only bring two or three people?’” Missak said.

One of the nice things about the floating docks is that they take up less space and can be put in spots a boat or a pontoon might not fit.

“My thing is to put them in spots you were not using anyway,” Missak said.

Nielsen and Missak are trying to get more restaurant owners to “get with the program or buy their own,” Missak said. “The businesses that have them are always full, and every location given these wants more.”