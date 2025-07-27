Crystal Lake church built in 1867 launches campaign to preserve building for future generations

First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake located at 461 Pierson St. The building was built 158 years ago, though the congregation is even older. (Michelle Meyer)

Every Sunday for the past 150 years, a bell rings out from the First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake’s sanctuary. Now church leaders have launched a multimillion-dollar capital campaign to ensure the bell rings on for another 150 years.

Members of church, located at 461 Pierson St., started to have lengthy discussions last year on whether they should move out of the historic structure or try to preserve it. After an unanimous vote from over 100 members last August, the congregation decided to go with the latter.

“It was probably the coolest moment,” FCC Church Council Chairperson Adria Tyndall said. “I still get chills talking about it.”

The capital campaign has a goal of raising $3.5 million, with over $2.3 million already raised from its members, Tyndall said. Now, they hope the broader community can step in and help with the remaining $1.2 million.

The church buildings are in need of vital work, including $640,000 in safety updates and over $1 million on maintenance projects.

FCC Senior Pastor Eric Fistler said he and the members started to notice general wear and tear eight years ago that started to snowball, especially at the building’s foundation, where water started to seep in.

Some of the items on the to-do list include preserving the flooring, getting a new roof, refurbishing pews, converting lightning to energy-efficient bulbs, preserving the bell tower, repairing siding, upgrading the audio-visual technology, replacing HVAC systems and reinforcing the foundation, which is made of boulders and oak wood beams. Currently, maintenance on the parking lot is being done.

A stained glass window that was installed in 1914 at the First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake. (Michelle Meyer)

The structure is safe, but Fistler said he wants to ensure the building will last for another 100 years. The sanctuary is believed to be one of the oldest in the state that is still standing, and even still has original wooden pine floors, Fistler said.

“Every nick is hundreds of weddings, baptisms and funerals of people gathering in great joy and grief,” he said. “Each scuff and scratch has history.”

First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake members (from left to right) Pastor Eric Fistler, Church Council Chairperson Adria Tyndall and Capital Campaign Chair Jody Fields. (Michelle Meyer)

The church was built in 1867, and the congregation is one of the oldest in McHenry County forming in 1842, just six years after the first European settlers came to Crystal Lake, according to the Crystal Lake Historical Society. The bell tower, which was placed in 1875, is 48 inches in diameter and weighs nearly 1,600 pounds.

Changes were made to the church in 1914 by creating a basement, raising the building by two feet and relocating the main entry doors that remain today. Over a dozen stained glass windows were also added that are each named by founding families and benefactors. Familiar names include Pomeroy, Gates, Walkup and Foster-Teckler.

The church, which is not landmarked by the state, is also looking ahead by creating a future maintenance fund of $1.5 million. Fistler said he hopes the fund will be a sustainability mechanism to ensure the church isn’t put in a position again in the future of having to raise millions of dollars.

The capital campaign offers the opportunity to provide donations that can be given over the next three years.

The church has made an everlasting mark on Crystal Lake by starting the Friendship House Preschool and Lakeside Festival and being one of the original founding members of the Crystal Lake Food Pantry.

Anyone looking to contribute can find more information on the First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake’s website: Fcc-cl.org/campaign-post-grid.

“It’s important to exist for the future,” Fistler said.