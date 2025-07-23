McHenry Runathon 1-hour challenge returns for 2nd year under the lights at McCracken Field

Walkers and runners participate in last year's McHenry Runathon one-hour challenge. This year's event will take place under the lights at McHenry's McCracken Field from 8 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7. (Photo provided by McHenry High School cross country)

Runners of all ages and fitness levels are invited to lace up their running shoes and attend the second annual McHenry Runathon one-hour challenge on Thursday, Aug. 7 from 8 to 9 p.m. at McCracken Field in McHenry.

Registration has already begun for the nighttime event located at 3712 W. Kane Ave. in McHenry. The cost is $25 a person and online registration is available at bit.ly/runmchs.

Those who register by Sunday are guaranteed a McHenry Runathon t-shirt, according to a press release from the McHenry High School boys and girls cross country teams.

“The McHenry Runathon is a unique event where all participants are measured not by time but by the distance traveled in one hour. Complete laps on our one-mile course over gravel, grass, asphalt and track surfaces, completely within the McCracken Field athletic complex,” the release states.

McHenry Runathon flyer (Provided by McHenry High School Cross Country )

All proceeds will go directly to McHenry High School’s boys and girls cross country teams for food and team activities. Direct monetary donations are also accepted through the website.

In addition to the runathon, those attending are encouraged to bring used clothing and soft goods for donation to FUNDrive. Items will be resold through local thrift stores and help fund important community programs and services.

Soft goods including clothes, coats, shoes, handbags, backpacks and more, and household items including bedding, comforters, blankets, towels, linens, curtains and pillows, are accepted.

The McHenry Runathon website states: “Whether you’re aiming for a personal best or just out to enjoy some movement with friends and family, this event is about celebrating fitness, setting goals and bringing community together.”