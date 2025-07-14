Stop-work order issued for Crystal Lake townhome developer after sewage backup, ‘widespread’ problems

A stop work order was issued against the townhome development at Huntley and Bard roads in Crystal Lake by the city on July 1. (Michelle Meyer)

A townhome development in Crystal Lake was issued a stop-work order for “serious and widespread” problems that included a sewage backup, according to a city document.

The city issued the stop-work order against the townhome development at Huntley and Bard roads on July 1 for “numerous deficiencies and deviations from the approved plans for this development” that included unsanitary and unsafe conditions, Crystal Lake Public Works and Engineering Director Michael Magnuson said in the July 1 stop-work order letter to developers.

Developers look to build 48 owner-occupied townhomes southwest of the intersection of Bard Road and Huntley Road. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

The project, located at 1201 Bard Road, is being constructed by South Barrington-based developer Projades LLC. The Bard Estates project consists of 48-owner-occupied townhomes with selling prices of $350,000 to $390,000 and was approved by the City Council last year.

Problems cited include an “improperly constructed sanitary sewer manhole on Huntley Road” that the public works department was notified on June 27 resulted in “a backup and discharge of untreated wastewater” onto a private property, according to the letter.

“Matters were worsened” because the on-site contractor left during the backup and the city could not reach the developers that night or over the weekend, the order letter states. City staff performed bypass pumping throughout the weekend while repairs were being done, Magnuson said.

The situation “resulted in the City having to deploy public resources and incurring costs to prevent further backups and discharges. These resources are still being deployed and costs are still being incurred by the City to investigate and address this condition,” the letter said.

The order said no further construction work could proceed on the site without the written approval of the city, and that approved repair work “must begin immediately and without delay.”

Projades’ president and CEO, Ram Prashantha, wrote in an emailed response to questions the Northwest Herald that the company installed the sewer line “believing it conformed with previously reviewed engineering plans.” Communication with the city and work with third-party engineers are already underway to resolve the issues, he said.

“Despite this setback, Projades has taken a proactive and cooperative approach,” Prashantha said. “Our goal is to resume the project without delay while maintaining compliance with municipal standards and preserving public trust.”

The stop-work order said developers failed to test the pressure of a water main line, caused damage to adjacent private properties, improperly maintained sediment and erosion control measures, failed to provide on-site parking for construction vehicles and equipment, improperly constructed sanitary sewer structures and were not “forthcoming about quality of the performed work and known deficiencies,” Magnuson said in the letter. Developers were also cited for not properly controlling traffic while working on Huntley Road.

According the the stop-work order, Projades will be responsible for reimbursing the city for all costs and expenses it incurred while public works performed the repairs.

The stop-work order will remain in place until a new plan that meets city requirements is approved by the city, Magnuson said.

“Bard Estates represents an important housing opportunity for Crystal Lake, offering new townhomes at a time of growing regional demand,” Prashantha said. “While this temporary delay is frustrating for all involved, Projades remains optimistic that a solution can be found that serves both the community and the city’s infrastructure priorities.”

A dog park, pickle ball and basketball courts, playground, gazebo and recreational area are also included in the Bard Estates’ plans. But nearby residents spoke out against the development before it was approved by the city with concerns including traffic, density, stormwater and garbage pickup.

Projades has two other owner-occupied townhome developments planned for Crystal Lake. One is for 4306 Three Oaks Road with 75 townhomes ranging from $380,000 to $420,000 called Forest View, according to the Projades website. The other is a possible development is at 551 Exchange Drive.

Those developments still need city approval as a building permit has not yet been issued for 551 Exchange Drive, Community Development Director Kathryn Cowlin said. The development on Three Oaks and Sands roads is required to go before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which has not yet been scheduled, she said.