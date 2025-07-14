Local talent shines for Crystal Lake’s Windy City Hit Dogs at MCYSA Tournament

Windy City Hit Dog’s Brady Hermann throws a pitch against the Barrington Broncos in a McHenry County Youth Sports Association’s Summer International Championship 13U tournament game on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

For more than three decades, the McHenry County Youth Sports Association’s Summer International Championships in Crystal Lake has provided a crystal ball into the future of local baseball.

It is also a one-of-a-kind event that attracts teams from countries all over the world, such as Canada, Brazil and Japan, and has showcased not only local talent, but future major leaguers as well.

Former Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez, current White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, former Chicago Cubs prospect Corey Patterson, free agent infielder DJ LeMahieu (formerly of the New York Yankees and Cubs), and more than two dozen others have hit and thrown in the fan-favorite tournament at Lippold Park.

It has also featured three first-round MLB draft picks: McHenry graduate Bobby Miller (Los Angeles Dodgers), Puerto Rico’s Heliot Ramos (San Francisco Giants) and Cary-Grove’s Quinn Priester, who is enjoying a breakout year with the Milwaukee Brewers, but was drafted by Pittsburgh.

Windy City Hit Dog’s Andrew Offdenkamp celebrates with teammate Brayden Schuepbach during their game against the Barrington Broncos in a McHenry County Youth Sports Association’s Summer International Championship 13U tournament game on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The 90-team event, now in its 32nd year, is divided into three age groups: 11U, 13U and 15U.

Drama wasn’t difficult to find during Monday’s 13U Gold Bracket semifinal, featuring the Crystal Lake-based Windy City Hit Dogs, who played Barrington Red, in what turned into a thriller.

Crystal Lake resident and Hit Dogs eighth grader and lefty starting pitcher Brady Hermann stole the spotlight, striking out 11 batters during his six innings of work, en route to a dominant 2-1 victory, one that propelled his team into the 13U Gold title game later in the day.

He was clocked at 74 mph on the radar gun, and according to coaches, has touched as high as 78 this summer.

When asked who his MLB role models are, he gave a candid and perhaps unexpected answer.

“Honestly, I don’t even really watch many major league games,” Hermann said. “I’m someone who just loves playing the game, being out there with my teammates and friends.

“It’s definitely my goal to see how far playing baseball can take me. I’d love to make it something I do for a living one day.”

Hermann, who will attend Prairie Ridge after graduating from middle school, has excellent mechanics, along with a fluid, compact delivery that just looks smooth.

“Brady’s got such a good head on his shoulders, too,” Hit Dogs 13U coach Mike Offdenkamp said. “A lot of that comes from having great parents. The support from the parents is what makes this such an amazing program to coach. That’s where it all stems from.”

Windy City Hit Dog’s's Grayson Garringer cheers for his teammates against the Barrington Broncos in a McHenry County Youth Sports Association’s Summer International Championship 13U tournament game on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Algonquin resident Joey Zarr relieved Hermann in the bottom of the seventh inning, and despite allowing the potential tying and go-ahead runs to reach base, he induced a 4-6-3 double play to pick up the save, sparking a brief but boisterous celebration in the infield.

Center fielder Henry Noble, who will be a freshman at Woodstock next month, couldn’t contain his excitement outside the dugout after the game.

“We hadn’t fared too well against Barrington this season,” Noble said. “So this win had some extra meaning. It also sends us to the title game. We’re pretty pumped about getting that opportunity.”

Crystal Lake resident and infielder Andrew Offdenkamp, along with Algonquin native Shane Murphy, are among the numerous other Hit Dogs players we may get to see locally in the future at the high school level.

As are Cary resident Colton Shane, who has excelled during the tournament, and Huntley’s Ryan Burns, who has been stellar defensively, Mike Offdenkamp said.

The Hit Dogs’ win over Barrington marked their 57th game this spring and summer, a massive number considering teams used to play 15 to 20 games each summer during American Legion travel ball in the 1980s and 90s.

Travel ball has since exploded in popularity, as the Hit Dogs improved their record to 34-22-1 overall.

The sheer volume of games has its challenges, but it’s also a blessing to parents like Laura Murphy, Shane’s mother.

“The awesome thing is, I have four kids, so Shane’s siblings love to come out and support him,” Laura Murphy said. “Tournaments like this are time consuming, sure, but the level of talent makes for such entertaining competition and games. And the fact teams from around the world come here to showcase their skills only makes it that much more special.”

Although the Hit Dogs eventually lost the title game to the Lake County Lightning later in the day, the memories created over the past week will last a lifetime.

“The Lightning have kind of had our number this year, unfortunately,” Mike Offdenkamp said. “They’re a real good team.”

“Winning is always nice,” Laura Murphy added. “But as I tell the boys, Little League and travel ball are primarily about one thing: having fun. You’ve got to have fun out there.”

Mission accomplished. For the 32nd consecutive season.