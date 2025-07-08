Motorcyclist seriously injured in Crystal Lake crash

A driver was cited for colliding with a motorcyclist in Crystal Lake Monday afternoon, resulting in serious injuries, officials said.

The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to a call at 2:27 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Heritage Drive and Main Street for a reported crash involving injuries. An initial investigation found that an SUV was turning south from Heritage Drive when it crashed into a motorcycle that was traveling north on Main Street, according to a police news release.

The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was transported by a medical helicopter to a hospital for further treatment. The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to the release.

It said the driver of the SUV failed to yield while turning left and resulted in the crash. The SUV driver, a 31-year-old Algonquin resident, was cited for failing to yield.

A portion of Main Street was closed to traffic for approximately two hours after the crash, according to the release.

The Crystal Lake Police Department continues its investigation and encourages anyone who may have information relating to the crash to contact the department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be texted to the police department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with information to 847411.