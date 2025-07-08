Home of the Sparrow named McHenry County Community Development Partner of the Year

Home of the Sparrow officials and county board members shake hands after the nonprofit won the McHenry County Community Development Partner of the Year June 23, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

Not long after launching a landlord engagement program, Home of the Sparrow was named the McHenry County Community Development Partner of the Year.

Home of the Sparrow was recognized June 23 by county officials, who said they wanted to highlight the organization in part because of that new initiative.

Home of the Sparrow became a registered nonprofit in 1987 and offers a variety of housing-related services, including rapid rehousing, affordable housing, short-term apartments and transitional shelters, according to its website.

Lindsay Kellner, the director of program services, said the landlord engagement program is communitywide, and partner agencies are able to access funds for things such as a “sign-on bonus” for landlords, security deposits and stipends, or to cover damage caused by tenants.

She said 19 new landlords have participated, and it was common for landlords to contact Home of the Sparrow and be matched with a tenant. Matt Kostecki, the organization’s executive director, said the nonprofit aims to reach everyone’s needs.

Home of the Sparrow staff who were on hand to accept the award said it was an honor to receive it.

McHenry County Board Chair Mike Buehler called the program a “bold initiative designed to expand access to workforce housing here in McHenry County.”

Almost a year ago, the McHenry County workforce housing work group released a report about a shortage of workforce housing in the county.

The Community Development Partner of the Year award has been around for several years. Last year, the Senior Care Volunteer Network won the honor, which officials announced at a 2024 groundbreaking for the Taylor Place Apartments being built to try to address the workforce housing shortage.

Sarah Ponitz, the county’s community development administrator, said the department cast votes for the award, and this year it was “nearly unanimous” for Home of the Sparrow.