Home damaged in fire Saturday in Woodstock

A home was damaged after a fire broke out on a back deck in Woodstock July 5, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A home in Woodstock was damaged by a fire on the back deck Saturday afternoon.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to the 200 block of Barn Swallow Drive at 5:53 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of a residence, department spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

A Woodstock police officer arrived just before firefighters and confirmed the rear deck was on fire. Fire crews “quickly deployed hose lines to the back of the house and made a fast and effective attack, containing the fire to the deck and surrounding patio furniture,” Vucha said.

The fire did not enter the home. The homeowners weren’t home at the time of the fire, and a neighbor who observed smoke and flames reported it, Vucha said. However, radiant heat damaged a large section of the vinyl siding on the rear of the structure, but no injuries were reported.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District is investigating the cause of the fire.

Residents should take extra precautions when grilling, especially on wooden decks, Vucha said.

Those precautions include: