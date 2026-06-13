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Daily Journal

KAMEG arrests Kankakee man on multiple charges

Three locations searched Thursday

Rogelio Alvarado-Alarcon

Rogelio Alvarado-Alarcon (Provided by Illinois State Police)

By Jeff Bonty

Rogelio Alvarado-Alarcon, of Kankakee, was arrested Friday on multiple charges by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

The Illinois State Police said in a release the 38-year-old Alvarado-Alarcon was taken into custody after search warrants were executed at three locations at approximately 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Those locations included Alvarado-Alarcon’s residence in the 3000 block of South 15000 East Road in Pembroke Township, a restaurant in the 100 block of East Station Street and a third location in Chicago, the release said.

ISP said in the release the charges against Alvarado-Alcaron include possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (Class X felony); two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver (Class X felony); possession of cannabis with intent to deliver greater than 5,000 grams (Class X felony); possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony); possession of a defaced firearm (Class 2 felony); possession of a weapon - No FOID (Class A misdemeanor) and armed violence (Class X felony).

KAMEG officers were assisted by ISP SWAT, DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group (DUMEG), ISP Troop 3, Kankakee County Emergency Response Team, Kankakee Police Department, and Grundy County Sheriff’s Department K-9.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Alvarado-Alarcon was ordered detained by a Kankakee County Circuit judge on Friday.

KAMEG reminds the public to call KAMEG at 815-933-1710 to report non-emergency information about drug dealing and gang problems.

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Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.