Romance, investment scams drain northern Illinois residents of millions; here’s how to not fall victim

Be cautious of too-good-to-be-true travel and vacation deals, romance and investment or job opportunities that began with an online connection, law enforcement says. (AP file photo) (Associated Press/Wilfredo Lee)

Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part series about an increase in scams throughout northern Illinois.

With the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s reporting that in 2025 the public lost more than $20 billion to scammers, local and federal law enforcement, government agencies, as well as local community groups, say they regularly provide information on the latest scams and resources to protect their citizens.

Basic warnings include not clicking on unfamiliar links, responding to unknown emails or answering calls from unknown numbers, or responding to unsolicited and/or threatening text messages demanding money.

Especially be cautious of too-good-to-be-true travel and vacation deals, romance and investment or job opportunities that began with an online connection, law enforcement says.

For example, in Kane County, a 45-year-old resident reported losing $648,000 in a Bitcoin investment last year to a person they met through the dating app Bumble, according to a Shaw Local story citing Batavia police reports.

The victim said this person presented themselves as an investor from Naperville, “looking for a life partner.” They began with a $1,000 investment in Coinbase, a platform to buy and sell cryptocurrency. This led to multiple transactions and ultimately the loss of $648,000.

In Huntley, authorities said, within just a few days, a resident who has intellectual disabilities lost $8,000 cash and wheel rims worth $1,400. The Huntley man thought he had been communicating with a young, attractive woman on a dating app. But she turned out to be a 22-year-old man from Elgin.

Warnings to avoid being scammed (Photo provided by Huntley Police Department)

Once the two built a rapport, the Elgin man, who has since been charged with theft by deception and unlawful use of a weapon, requested money for living expenses and beauty maintenance. The cash was initially picked up ”multiple times” at the victim’s Huntley home by a male acting as a courier, Huntley police said.

In 2022, Lake County warned residents of an uptick in romance scams, which tend to begin with gaining a victim’s trust on dating and social media apps. This courting, as in the pending Huntley case, is then followed by requests for money.

“Romance scams are both financially and emotionally devastating,” said Christopher Covelli, chief of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division and public affairs information officer.

Among the most serious romance scams investigated in Lake County involved a victim who lost more than $3 million and another exceeding $120,000, Covelli said.

Back in Huntley, police are currently investigating an employment scam in which the victim lost about $200,000.

A woman said in 2024 she had been contacted on WhatsApp and accepted what she believed was a job offer. She was told to watch and review commercials for Warner Bros., but to be paid, she had to first send money to set up an account. By the time she reported the scam, she had lost about $200,000, according to a police report.

Crystal Lake Police Investigations Commander Luke Behning said his department receives reports on scams and fraud “on a near daily basis.” Reports include home repair fraud, identity thefts, fraudulent activities on bank accounts and credit cards, fake Facebook Marketplace or real estate listings, and phishing emails that result in bank account takeovers.

And last year, the Illinois Sheriff’s Association issued a warning that scammers are calling inmates’ families asking for money so their loved ones can secure a GPS monitor and be released from county jails.

“The Illinois Office of Statewide Pretrial Services does not charge money for individuals to be placed on supervision or GPS,” according to the alert. “Families with loved ones incarcerated are more likely to be targeted for this scam. Please hang up immediately if this occurs.”

Law enforcement agencies warn that as technology evolves, so do the scams.

Tips to prevent being a scam victim (Emily Coleman)

Covelli said that when someone believes they are being scammed, they should report it to police “immediately” so police can “preserve evidence and limit further loss.”

Echoing Covelli’s urgency, Christina Austin, administrative services manager for Huntley police, said immediate reporting is key because “Once the money is gone, it is gone, and it is hard for us to get it back.”

When offenders can be identified and are within the county’s jurisdiction, investigators work closely with state’s attorneys’ offices to pursue charges.

Sadly, in many cases, the offenders are operating from outside the United States, making “investigation and prosecution more complex,” Covelli said. “These scams are highly sophisticated and designed to exploit trust. We urge residents to be cautious when interacting with individuals online, especially if they are being asked to send money, invest in unfamiliar platforms, or provide personal or financial information.”

All law enforcement interviewed agree that if something – anything – feels off, hang up and call local law enforcement. It is much easier for police to prevent a scam than to recover the lost funds.

Where to report a suspected scam

Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center: ic3.gov

Federal Trade Commission: ReportFraud.ftc.gov

Illinois Attorney General Consumer Fraud Division: Illinoisattorneygeneral.gov