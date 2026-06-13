Camp 911 shows kids the ropes of how to handle an emergency

Camp 911 took advantage of the beautiful weather Friday morning, the day after some of the stormiest seen in the region in a long time, to show kids what to do should an emergency situation arise again.

Firefighters showed the kids how to stop, drop, and roll; 911 operators showed the kids how to call 911 and what to tell operators once they’re on the phone; and nurses showed kids how to “stop the bleed,” a training course that shows kids (and adults) what to do in case there’s a wound that won’t seal up with just a bandage.

Erin Hill, a health and wellness specialist with Morris Hospital, said it’s an opportunity for kids to learn all about the emergency vehicles and things needed in the community. On Friday, the field out behind Morris Elementary had a firetruck from the Morris Fire Protection District, a SWAT team van from the Will County Sheriff’s Department, and a helicopter used to transport patients to hospitals in the case of an emergency.

“It’s one way to bring awareness to the agencies we have in the area, and the obvious reason is so our kids learn about the services we have,” Hill said. “If something were to come up and they were in a bad situation, they would know what to do. They have this training.”

Hill said the kids might be young, but many come back each year. Learning that same lesson years in a row means they’re more likely to remember what to do in case of an emergency.

“And how often do you get to see a SWAT vehicle up close?” Hill asked. “That’s something they wouldn’t see just every day.”