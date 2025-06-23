Home State Bank’s Steve Slack named Crystal Lake Fourth of July parade grand marshal

The Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce has named Steve Slack grand marshal of the 2025 Independence Day Parade.

Slack – who grew up in Lakewood and is a graduate of Crystal Lake School District 47 and Community High School District 155 – has “demonstrated exceptional leadership dedication to the community,” a chamber news release said.

Slack is CEO and vice chairman of Home State Bank N.A. and “has been pivotal in the institution’s enduring success,” the release said, adding that in 2020 he became the longest-serving president in the bank’s 105-year history. The bank is now in its 110th year and remains the largest family-owned financial institution in McHenry County, the chamber release stated.

“Throughout his tenure, Slack has remained a passionate advocate for local businesses and the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce. Under his leadership, Home State Bank has been recognized as the #1 Business Lender in McHenry County for an impressive 16 consecutive years,” the release said.

It also noted his impact “far beyond his professional achievements,” helping to direct millions of dollars into the community through grants, contributions and sponsorships of local events and initiatives.

“His commitment has led to his involvement in the formation and leadership of key organizations, including serving on the original committee that established The Dole, as a founding board member of the Downtown Crystal Lake Association and the McHenry County Economic Development Corporation, and as a founding trustee of Leadership Greater McHenry County (LGMC),” the release stated.

“Steve Slack has made a lasting impact on our community with his commitment and generosity,” Catherine Peterson, president and CEO of the Crystal Lake Chamber, said. “We are honored to celebrate him as the 2025 Grand Marshal of the Independence Day Parade.”

The 2025 Independence Day Parade takes place 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 6, returning this year to its historic route own Dole Avenue. For the full Crystal Lake Independence Day parade route and information, see clchamber.com/independence-day-parade.