Woman dead from gunshot wounds near Woodstock identified

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who died Tuesday near Woodstock from what authorities believe to be gunshot wounds.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as Laurana Talo, 27, of Walworth, Wisconsin.

The coroner’s office said Talo was found dead at the edge of a cornfield near the intersection of Route 14 and Hughes Road, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called out to the intersection at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday, department spokesperson Alex Vucha said Tuesday.

Paramedics were told by McHenry County sheriff’s deputies Talo suffered injuries “believed to be associated with a firearm prior to their arrival,” Vucha said.

Paramedics assessed the woman, who was declared dead on scene, Vucha said.

Hughes Road was closed for several hours Tuesday while authorities investigated.

The coroner’s office said it was continuing to work with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District during the investigation.