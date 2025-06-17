Scam alert: Callers pretend to be McHenry County Sheriff’s officials, claim target has arrest warrant

Scammers using real names, claim residents missed court

Following a string of reported scam calls, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office warned residents and reminded them that the office representatives do not call anyone to tell them they have an active warrant, nor do they seek payment via a website or over the phone to clear up a warrant.

Citizens have reported receiving calls from a number with an 815 area code and from scammers who use the names of actual sheriff’s office employees to claim there is a warrant for the person’s arrest, according to a release sent out Tuesday. The caller claims the person has missed a court date or jury summons, then demands they go to a website to address the issue and continues to press for personal payment information.

“You will never be contacted by a police department via phone claiming you have a warrant or asking for payment,” according to the release.

Anyone who receives the calls should hang up the phone, according to the release. Officials also asked residents to speak to their elderly friends and family about the scams, as they are the most affected and targeted demographic.