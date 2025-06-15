Opponents of slaughterhouse near Woodstock make final pleas to county board for no vote

Opponents of a proposed slaughterhouse near Woodstock made their final plea Thursday to the McHenry County Board to vote down the plans.

The plans have already passed the Zoning Board of Appeals with a 5-2 recommendation, which Tyler Wilke, the lawyer for the developer, pointed out Thursday.

But opponents have argued against the plant, citing concerns about the environment, noise and odor, among others. Similar arguments have been made by opponents of a smaller, Wonder Lake -area slaughterhouse proposal that the zoning board is still working through.

Stacy Lindsay, who lives by the proposed Woodstock-area plant, told the County Board Thursday that her family sits outside at night and watches the stars, and the family also has health issues. She said she doesn’t want to smell a slaughterhouse or hear animals “scream for help.” She said it wasn’t an “appropriate use” in the community and that Hartland Township also opposes the plans.

“This is not a mom-and-pop operation. It is a commercial slaughterhouse,” Lindsay said.

Hartland Township Supervisor Chuck Kruse said “we are not anti-business,” adding the township appreciates business in the industrial park – where he said the operation should be located.

Olague Farms is seeking to build a 9,000 square-foot facility, Wilke said. Representatives have previously said the company plans to slaughter 300 to 500 animals weekly, processing mostly goats and sheep but also potentially cattle upon request, representatives told the zoning board.

The plant previously operated near Harvard but burned down in 2023. However, that site was too close to residences to rebuild under current zoning laws, and the Olagues are looking to rebuild at the Nelson Road property.

Opponents have cited the company’s past violations as another reason for their opposition. Wilke said Thursday there was always something to improve on, but noted the meatpacking industry is a “highly regulated one.”

He said his client “affirms that he runs a clean plant. He runs a safe plant.”

While some county board members had questions about the slaughterhouse, a couple of members spoke positively on the concept.

Board member Terri Greeno said she had heard of backlogs of up to 18 months for meat processing. She said there are “some real benefits” to having local options, including a reduced carbon footprint. She said a lack of local options was “brought to bear” during COVID-19.

“This can be much more humane” in handling the process and is preferable to larger facilities, Greeno said.

Board member Matt Kunkle said if the company meets the criteria and follows the rules, “we should not hinder commerce in any way in McHenry County. It’s 14 more jobs.”

The County Board is set to vote Tuesday evening on approving the operation, with the vote expected to take place before the public weighs in. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the county administration building at 667 Ware Road, Woodstock.